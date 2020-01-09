Beilein later told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that he meant to say “slugs,” not “thugs.”

“I didn’t realize that I had said the word ‘thugs,’ but my staff told me later I did and so I must have said it,” Beilein said on Wednesday. “I meant to say slugs, as in slow-moving. We weren’t playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I meant it as a compliment. That’s what I was trying to say. I’ve already talked to eight of my players tonight, and they are telling me that they understand.”

Cavs players were “initially stunned,” Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, but “increasingly disturbed as they dispersed out of the meeting.” And according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, it’s gotten to the point that Cavs General Manager Koby Altman canceled a week-long scouting trip to deal with the situation in Detroit, where Cleveland plays Thursday night. He will fly there on Thursday from Atlanta, Fedor reported.

The word “thug” has long carried connotations of criminality and lawlessness, and in recent years it has become racially charged.

“The truth is that ‘thug’ today is a nominally polite way of using the n-word,” John McWhorter, the director of Columbia University’s linguistics program who often writes about language and race, told NPR in 2015 in the wake of rioting in Baltimore. “Many people suspect it, and they are correct. When somebody talks about ‘thugs’ ruining a place, it is almost impossible today that they are referring to somebody with blond hair. It is a sly way of saying, ‘There go those black people ruining things again.’ And so anybody who wonders whether ‘thug’ is becoming the new n-word doesn’t need to. It most certainly is.”

Nine of the 15 players listed on the Cavs’ roster are black.

The slip of the tongue is the latest issue to confront the 66-year-old Beilein, who’s in his first season as an NBA coach after a lengthy career in the college ranks. After winning just 19 games in 2018-19, Cleveland (10-27) has lost five straight and sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. In December, the Athletic reported that players were “bristling” at Beilein’s “nitpicking over basic fundamentals, too much harping in lengthy film sessions, not enough versatility on offense and a broader lack of understanding of the NBA game and opposing players” and looking more to assistant J.B. Bickerstaff for guidance.

“Guys drowned out his voice, and when guys start searching for the next in line for help, I believe you’ve lost them,” an unnamed Cavs player told Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of the Athletic.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, meanwhile, said on a recent podcast that all-star forward Kevin Love is unhappy in Cleveland and wants a trade. During Saturday night’s game against Oklahoma City, Love threw his arms up in disgust several times while on the court, fired a hard pass in anger and had his back turned on defense as a Thunder player ran past him to the basket, all this after confronting Altman before the game because of the fine he received for a Dec. 31 outburst against the Raptors.

The Cavaliers have a shoot-around Thursday morning, and Beilein is expected to address the situation then.