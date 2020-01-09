Those same favorites, though, are just 25-35 against the spread over that span. Still, don’t expect the home favorites to be pushed around this weekend. All four home teams are bona fide contenders for the Super Bowl and each should have little trouble dispatching their weaker opponents.

Here is how we expect those teams to fare against the consensus point spreads (as of Thursday morning) from multiple sports books in Las Vegas.

AD

AD

Saturday

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (-7)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -7

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa was nominated for the NFL’s rookie of the year award after finishing with 47 tackles (16 for a loss), nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception. According to the game charters at Pro Football Focus, Bosa’s 80 total pressures (sacks, hits and hurries) as a rookie were “14 more than any rookie edge defender has recorded in a single season since the start of the PFF era back in 2006.” Pro Football Focus also noted that Bosa’s win rate against double teams (22 percent) was the fourth best in 2019, behind five-time all-pro defensive end J.J. Watt, Joey Bosa (Nick’s brother) and Melvin Ingram III.

AD

Another interesting @PFF stat for 2109... Win rate on pass rushers vs. 2+ blockers. pic.twitter.com/F6H674bqMr — Neil Hornsby (@PFF_Neil) January 2, 2020

Good luck to Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff, just the 38th-best pass-blocking tackle (out of 60 qualified offensive linemen) this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Bosa lined up on the right side of San Francisco’s line 78 percent of the time.

AD

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (-9½)

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -9½

Opposing quarterbacks completed two-thirds of their passes to tight ends against the Titans’ defense during the regular season and playoffs, producing nine touchdowns and three interceptions for an above-average 104.9 passer rating against.

And Ravens quarterback and MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson completed a nice rate of passes to his tight ends (69 percent) for 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2019, giving him a 111.1 passer rating when targeting that group, which is led by Pro Bowler Mark Andrews. Among tight ends, only 49ers star George Kittle produced more yards per route run than Andrews this season.

Sunday

AD

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-9½)

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -9½

The Texans’ defense allowed 2.2 points per drive during the regular season (ranking 24th) and opponents scored a league-high 71 percent of the time against Houston inside the red zone. Houston’s opponents managed to score four more points per game than you would expect after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play in 2019, per data from TruMedia. Only four non-playoff teams (Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals) were worse.

AD

The Chiefs’s offense — featuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Tyreek Hill — scored almost eight points more per game than expected this season, the second-best mark after the Ravens, who scored 10 points more per game than expected.

AD

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (-4)

Pick: Green Bay Packers -4

The Seahawks’ offense has no choice but to focus on the passing game. Running back Rashaad Penny, a first-round pick in 2018, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 14 and Chris Carson suffered a broken hip in Week 16. Marshawn Lynch, lured out of retirement for the playoffs, managed just seven yards on six carries against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, while Travis Homer gained 12 yards on 11 carries.

Green Bay, by comparison, can and should lean on its running back, Aaron Jones. Jones tallied 1,084 rushing yards and a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. He also broke 44 tackles, the eighth most among running backs, according to Sports Info Solutions. That should be enough to overwhelm a Seattle rush defense that allowed almost half of running plays to be successful (47 percent), with success determined by whether a running back got 40 percent of the needed yards on first down, 60 percent of the needed yards on second down or 100 percent of the needed yards on third or fourth down. That rate ranked 30th in the NFL.

AD

AD