The guard-forward has led Virginia in points in each of the past three games, including a season-high 18 in last Saturday’s 65-39 rout of Virginia Tech when he played with a splint on his left wrist, downgrading from a more cumbersome cast.

AD

“It goes to you show this past couple games, we really need him,” Virginia point guard Kihei Clark said of Key. “He just brings a level of toughness, shot-making, rebounds. He’s just an all-around player for us, and we just really need him to be at the top of his game.”

AD

Key was having another productive scoring performance in Virginia’s most recent game on Tuesday night against Boston College, leading the team with 16 points, when he tumbled to the court at Conte Forum in the closing seconds and braced his fall with his left hand.

He came up holding his wrist, raising concerns about the possibility of re-injury following the 60-53 loss that dropped Virginia to 11-3 overall, 3-1 in the ACC. But Key’s availability does not appear in jeopardy, at least according to Coach Tony Bennett, heading into Saturday’s meeting with visiting Syracuse (8-7, 1-3).

AD

Bennett indicated during his weekly radio show on Wednesday night that doctors found no aggravation of the injury that occurred from a hard landing Nov. 24 during a 48-45 win against Arizona State, forcing Key to miss three straight games.

AD

The most daunting challenge for Key coming back from the injury, he and Bennett both said, was adjusting to the cast over his forearm and hand. Doctors initially fitted Key with a bulky club cast during which time he was unable to participate in any basketball-related activity.

Eventually Key went to a splint that allows for a far more comfortable range of motion.

“It’s a lot lighter,” Key said. “I have more access to my palm, so catching the ball, shooting the ball feels a lot better. With the cast, there was a little space where there was just like kind of a ball where catching and stuff, everything was difficult, but now less padding and less tape. It feels great.”

AD

Key is averaging 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last three games, matching his season high with 10 rebounds against the Hokies in the first meeting between the instate rivals. For the season, he averages 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.

AD

Having Key back as a scoring option was desperately needed by the Cavaliers, who averaged just 47.3 points in the three games he missed. For the season, Virginia ranks 348th out of 350 Division I teams in points per game (55.7), 309th in field goal percentage (40.7) and 206th in offensive efficiency (99 points per 100 possessions).

Key also helped to stifle Virginia Tech into 4 for 25 from three-point range. The Hokies entered with the best three-point shooting percentage in the conference, and were averaging more than nine three-point baskets per game.

AD

Key’s defensive pressure in part held Virginia Tech leading scorer Landers Nolley II in check during the second half after the skilled redshirt freshman forward scored 15 consecutive points for the Hokies in the first half. Thereafter he managed just three.

AD

“He’s a really good player, needless to say,” Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young said of Key. “His versatility aids them greatly.”

At 6 feet 8, Key’s length frequently presents matchup problems for opponents on both ends of the court. Take for instance last season’s NCAA tournament final against Texas Tech, when Key helped hold top NBA draft prospect Jarrett Culver to 5-of-22 shooting, including a blocking Culver’s jumper at the buzzer to set up overtime in an 85-77 win.