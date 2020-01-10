“I’ve been watching them for almost three years now, and I’ve learned a lot,” Vrana said. “You know, it is a good opportunity, and I want to take advantage of every chance I got.”

Vrana will take Evgeny Kuznetsov’s place on or below the goal line, where the primary job is to distribute the puck, usually to either Backstrom on the half-wall or Oshie in the slot.

The second unit will then be composed of Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, Lars Eller, Brendan Leipsic and Dmitry Orlov.

“I mean, we were not satisfied with some mistakes there, but you know, I am just doing what I can do best and try to skate a lot and, you know, it is very important,” Vrana said. “I’m playing low so I’m going to make sure I’m winning the battles around the net and give it to Backy’s hands, and, you know, I am going to be out there and use my skills and try to create some offense and get us going.”

Reirden said the Capitals want to spread the talent over the two power-play units and split the ice time more evenly, with hope of putting fresher players on the ice and winning more puck battles.

“Moving them around is something that sometimes can give a different look at things and allows us to go into each power play with fresher units,” Reirden said. “Sometimes we’ve been fatigued and gone with certain groups and then you end up losing puck battles.

Over the past 17 games, the Capitals are 7-for-51 (13.7 percent) on the power play, and the second unit has produced two goals, one of which was from Ovechkin, off a feed from Orlov on the second unit. During that same stretch, Kuznetsov has scored three power-play goals on the first unit, and Oshie has scored two.

Reirden said the combination of Wilson, Eller, Kuznetsov with Ovechkin and Carlson could start a power play if those particular players are fresher at that moment. So far this season, Reirden has stuck with his typical top unit.

“Sometimes when you struggle, like we have the last couple games, I feel like sometimes you just need to shake it up a little bit,” Backstrom said. “We always had two good units, and to be able to split it up, I think it just gives other teams — it’s going to be harder for them to defend. We want to be better on the power play, and we need to be better. Shake things up and see where we’re at.”