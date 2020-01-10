Maryland (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) dug itself a 16-point deficit early in the second half — its largest hole of the season — and the Terps’ night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena continued to worsen. Maryland had a brief chance to trim its margin to single digits early in the half, but by the time Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp connected on a three-pointer with just under six minutes to go, the lead was 21.

“We were bad,” Coach Mark Turgeon said. “We stunk. I’ve been doing this a long time and that ranks up there as one of the worst one of my teams have ever played.”

Maryland’s downfall was in the numbers: The Terps only made 7 of 18 layups and 11 of 20 free throws. They committed 17 turnovers and shot 32.7 percent from the field, including just 4 of 22 from three-point range.

“Everything was off tonight,” senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. said.

The Terps’ let Iowa’s best two players, Wieskamp and Luka Garza, score at will. Wieskamp, a sophomore guard, notched a career-high 26 points that included 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Garza, a 6-foot-11 junior and former All-Met at Maret, is the only player in the nation averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. His game against Maryland didn’t hurt his numbers any — he scored 21 points to go with 13 rebounds. Maryland forward Jalen Smith, who recorded a team-high 13 points, blocked two of Garza’s attempts in the opening five minutes, but Iowa’s standout center had little trouble the rest of the game. With so much attention devoted to containing Garza, Wieskamp was left to exploit Maryland on the perimeter.

Iowa freshman guard CJ Fredrick, the team’s third-leading scorer, missed the game with an injury, but the shorthanded Hawkeyes still cruised to the win, snapping their two-game losing streak.

Iowa’s zone defense rattled the Terps. Smith was the only Terrapin to reach double figures. Sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins, who played 16 minutes after running into foul trouble, was held scoreless for the first time in his career. Fellow sophomore Eric Ayala scored only two points on a pair of free throws. Cowan scored nine points on 2-of-10 shooting.

“We have some guys that are really good players that just need act like they’re really good players and play like it,” Turgeon said. “And tonight we didn’t. … We didn’t look like us. I mean, I’m looking out like, ‘Who are those guys tonight?’ And no matter how hard we tried to fix it, we could never fix it.”

Big Ten home teams have won about 87 percent of all conference games so far this season, and the Big Ten standings have already turned into a mush. With all teams in the conference having played four or five games, only two (Michigan State and Rutgers) have yet to lose at least twice to league foes. The win over the Buckeyes made the Terps look like they had taken a leap of separation, but this loss pushed them back toward the pack.

Turgeon has finally settled on his group of starters, which includes freshman Donta Scott and four experienced players who have now started together for five straight games. But even though most of these players have experienced a Big Ten road slate, they showed little poise from the start.

“I’m going to keep trying,” Turgeon said. “I’m going to figure [it] out. But they’ve got to look in the mirror at some point and be like, ‘Hey, I’ve done this before. Come on, now.’”

Both teams began sloppy, but the Hawkeyes regained their composure and grabbed control of the game with a 19-2 run while the Terrapins endured a spell of nearly nine minutes without a basket. Maryland committed 12 turnovers through the first 20 minutes while making just 8 of 16 from the line. By halftime, the Terps trailed by 14.

Even though Maryland played well on a neutral floor at the Orlando Invitational, particularly in its win over Marquette, the team has struggled away from home, suffering back-to-back losses at Penn State and Seton Hall last month. The Terps earned an impressive home win this week against a solid Ohio State team, but once they left College Park, they looked like a different team than the one that handled the 11th-ranked Buckeyes.

Cowan didn’t have an answer when asked what changes when this team travels. Turgeon said he didn’t know either.

“I didn’t see it coming,” Turgeon said. “I didn’t expect this.”