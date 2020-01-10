Elías will make $1.975, according to two people with knowledge of his contract, and could be an important piece in an evolving bullpen. Ross’s one-year deal is for $1.5 million, according to a person familiar with it, and he is expected to compete for the final spot in Washington’s rotation. The deadline to exchange salary figures was at 1 p.m. on Friday, and Elías and Ross were locked up shortly thereafter. The Nationals had previously avoided arbitration with three other players, agreeing to one-year deals with outfielder Michael A. Taylor ($3.325 million), Hunter Strickland ($1.6 million) and Wilmer Difo ($1 million).

Turner is now the final domino that has to fall. Not settling Friday doesn’t guarantee an arbitration hearing for Turner. That deadline was only for the Nationals and Turner to file salary figures that would be presented if a hearing does occur. Turner could still agree to a deal in the coming weeks, though the Nationals are traditionally a file-and-trial club, meaning they typically go to arbitration once figures are exchanged.

Last February, the Nationals had arbitration hearings with Taylor and reliever Kyle Barraclough. Such hearings are never good for relationship building. In those hearings, a team tells a player why he is less valuable than he or his agent thinks. The player is in the room. The room is tense. The hearings end with neutral arbiters choosing between two options — the player’s presented salary, or the club’s — and that’s that.

The Nationals prefer to avoid hearings whenever they can. Doing so with a young star like Turner is an even bigger priority.

Turner is a key to a future without Anthony Rendon. The 26-year-old started 122 games last season, missed 39 with a broken right index finger, and still slashed .298/.353/.497 with 19 homers and 35 steals. The fracture led to a bone spur in his knuckle, then the tendon scarred into the top of the finger. That was not repaired until offseason surgery in November. He played through the pain, not sitting for four months, and helped the Nationals to their first championship.

In the coming years, the Nationals are expected to explore a long-term contract with Turner. He is on track to hit free agency in 2023, and it’s important for the club to stockpile good will — and avoid any arbitration tension — before he does. Such good feelings could help inch a bidding war in the Nationals’ favor. Or, they could be helpful in extension discussions, should the Nationals look to keep Turner off the open market altogether.

They view Turner as a franchise pillar, and, have made him off limits in trade discussions. The idea is that he’ll spend the bulk of his career in Washington, filling the shortstop position for years while forming a core with Juan Soto and Victor Robles. And the departures of Bryce Harper and Rendon, in back-to-back offseasons, have only strengthened the need to keep Turner happy and at home.