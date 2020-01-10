“To defend what Patrick Reed did is defending cheating,” Chamblee said Dec. 9. “It’s defending breaking the rules.”

Reed, who previously had been accused of cheating as a college golfer, apparently thought this went too far. In a cease-and-desist letter dated Dec. 13, attorney Peter Ginsberg — a partner at the New York City law firm of Sullivan & Worcester — told Chamblee to cut it out.

“The purpose of this letter is to obtain assurance that you will refrain from any further dissemination, publication or republication of false and defamatory statements concerning Mr. Reed, including any allegations that he ‘cheated’ at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas,” Ginsberg wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Golfweek.

Ginsberg said Reed never intended to change his lie and break the rules and that the PGA Tour’s two-stroke penalty supported this assertion.

“Indeed, as you should know, and presumably do know but chose to ignore, if the PGA Tour believed that Mr. Reed had intentionally violated any rule, he would have been disqualified from the tournament rather than assessed a two-stroke penalty,” Ginsberg wrote. “Everyone involved agrees that Mr. Reed acted unintentionally, and the tape of the incident fully supports that conclusion.”

Chamblee confirmed to Golfweek that he had received the letter but clearly didn’t agree with its assertions, to the point where he compared it to one of the most confounding books in the history of literature.

“As I read further and got to the sentence that the tape fully supported him, I wondered how did Patrick Reed find the only lawyer in the world who didn’t play golf?” Chamblee told Golfweek. “As I continued, I felt like I was reading ‘Finnegans Wake.’ ”

In a 2015 book, author Shane Ryan uncovered allegations that Reed cheated on the course and stole from teammates during his time at the University of Georgia and Augusta State. In his letter to Chamblee, Gregory included signed 2015 statements from the coaches at the two schools, with neither saying they were aware that Reed had ever cheated.

Reed continues to receive grief from spectators over his penalty at the Hero World Challenge. One weekend later, fans at the Presidents Cup in Australia mercilessly jeered him to the point where Kessler Karain, Reed’s caddie, got into an altercation with a spectator and was barred from working on the final day of the event. And just this past weekend at Kapalua, a heckler from the gallery yelled out “cheater!” as his potentially tournament-winning putt rolled toward the hole in a playoff against Justin Thomas and Xander Schaffele (the putt missed badly, and Thomas would end up winning).

Fan yells “Cheater!” at Patrick Reed during Sentry Tournament of Champions playoff. pic.twitter.com/gQ5OWsWjmT — Adam Woodard (@AdamWoodard) January 6, 2020

A legal expert contacted by Golfweek said she thinks Reed and Ginsberg would have no chance of success in a defamation lawsuit against Chamblee, and indeed, the letter does not threaten one. Instead, it asks that Chamblee sign a document agreeing that he won’t call Reed a cheater in the future. That doesn’t seem likely, either.

“My job is to be accurate in my analysis and I weigh my words heavily,” Chamblee told Golfweek. “Nothing I said on the air did I say flippantly. I thought about how exactly to say it to get closer to the larger point about the traditions of the game. That’s the origin of my remarks. They had no malice. They were meant to be accurate and admonishing about the decay of the traditions of the game. Instead of self-policing it’s catch-me-if-you-can. And that bothers me.”