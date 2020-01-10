Wentz left the game soon after absorbing the first-quarter hit to be examined for a head injury. He did not return to the game under the NFL’s concussion protocol. Veteran backup Josh McCown took over at quarterback and the Eagles did not manage a touchdown while losing, 17-9. McCown reportedly will undergo surgery for a torn hamstring that he suffered during the first half.

Clowney appeared to hit Wentz helmet to helmet as Wentz was falling to the ground. Wentz then struck his head on the turf.

Carson Wentz went to the locker room after taking this hit from Jadeveon Clowney #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gdwK1UXCn0 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 5, 2020

Referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter after the game that the officials had ruled the hit legal because Wentz was considered a runner at the time of the hit, did not give himself up and received what was considered incidental helmet contact.

The fact that Wentz was considered a runner at the time of the hit meant that he was not given the protections under the rules afforded to a player considered in a defenseless position (such as a quarterback throwing a pass or a receiver making a catch). Those players cannot be hit in the head.

The league also reviewed whether Clowney violated the rule put into place before last season that prohibits a player from lowering his head and using his helmet to deliver a forcible hit on an opponent.