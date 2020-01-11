What you need to know about the NFL playoffs

The NFL’s postseason is upon us, and the divisional round is set. Here’s the complete schedule and all the information you need to enjoy the playoffs, round-by-round.

Who is likely to make the Super Bowl? Ravens and 49ers have the best odds, but all teams have flaws that could stop them from reaching the big game.

How do overtime rules work in the playoffs? Postseason games cannot end in a tie, and so the rules are slightly different than the regular season.

What about the new pass interference rules? After last year’s non-call in the NFC championship game, the NFL changed its rules to allow instant replay review of the call.

Go a little deeper...

• The key players, matchups and questions for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs

• Lamar Jackson has been causing defensive coaches nightmares since high school

• Deshaun Watson’s game is a mix of risk and restraint. To get better, he learned chess.

• Russell Wilson has been a star for the Seahawks. Now he has to be the franchise

Missed the first round? It was a wild opening weekend, with Tom Brady and Drew Brees both losing.

Results: Titans 20, Patriots 13 | Texans 22, Bills 19 | Vikings 26, Saints 20 | Seahawks 17, Eagles 9