What you need to know
When: Saturday, 4:35 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
TV: NBC.
Stream: NBC Sports or the NBC Sports app.
Line: San Francisco by 7.
Kirk Cousins had a solid game against New Orleans in the first round: 19-for-31 for 242 yards and a touchdown. His 43-yard connection with Adam Thielen in overtime — on what some analysts called the best throw of his career — set up the game-winning touchdown, a four-yard fade to tight end Kyle Rudolph.
But San Francisco’s secondary is a lot better than New Orleans’s. The 49ers are second in the NFL in receiving yards allowed to running backs, fourth against wide receivers and the best against tight ends. That will put an even bigger premium on production from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, who had 94 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries against New Orleans.
Raheem Mostert has emerged as the top rusher in San Francisco, with touchdowns in his last six games of the regular season. That sets up an offense that had six players reach at least 20 catches, including tight end George Kittle, who led the team with 85 receptions and five touchdowns. San Francisco excels at tossing the ball short on screen plays or swing passes and sending its offensive line downfield — Jimmy Garoppolo’s passer rating is close to 20 points above the league average on passes within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage — or using play-action to hit deep balls over the top, where Garoppolo’s passer rating is closer to 30 points above average.
Minnesota’s secondary is good — 15th in the league in yards allowed per game — but hardly impenetrable. It’s the worst in the league in terms of missed tackles, and Garoppolo’s receivers are third in the league in yards after catch. Minnesota also is dealing with injuries in its secondary.
