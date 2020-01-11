Oshie, 33, has 18 goals this season, third most for the Capitals. He also has 15 assists. Oshie has a tight connection to St. Louis; he was drafted by the Blues and spent the first seven seasons of his career there.

Oshie will join Capitals defenseman John Carlson and goaltender Braden Holtby at the All-Star Game.This will be Carlson’s second time participating in the event and Holtby’s fifth straight.

Alex Ovechkin was voted the Metropolitan Division captain by fans, but he decided he would not attend, citing his desire to rest and stay physically ready for the second half of the season and the playoffs. As mandated by league rules, Ovechkin will be suspended for one game preceding or following the all-star break for skipping the contest.

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden will join his three players at the game. Reirden, who was announced in early January as the head coach of the Metropolitan Division, coached in last year’s contest in San Jose and will be the first Capitals coach to be behind the bench in multiple All-Star Games.