Cousins and Minnesota answer
The Vikings tied things up on a 41-yard deep ball from Kirk Cousins to Stefon Diggs. With the 49ers bringing heavy pressure on third and two, Cousins floated a ball up for Diggs, who adjusted mid-route to the pass and raced down the left sideline. Cousins answered Garoppolo’s fast start for San Francisco; he was 5-of-6 for 65 yards and the scoring strike on his second drive of the game. (San Francisco 7, Minnesota 7, 5:23 left in first quarter)
DIGGS. TO. THE. HOUSE.@StefonDiggs stays on his feet for the 41-yard touchdown! #SKOL #NFLPlayoffs— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2020
📺: #MINvsSF on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/Px8XWz8F1p pic.twitter.com/mzkzsBQigQ
A perfect start for San Francisco
The 49ers forced the Vikings into a quick three-and-out, then went 61 yards in eight plays on offense to take an early lead. Jimmy Garoppolo hit wide receiver Kendrick Bourne over the middle for a three-yard score. Garoppolo was 5-of-6 on the drive for 57 yards. (San Francisco 7, Minnesota 0, 9:30 left in first quarter)
.@JimmyG_10 is looking sharp in his first #NFLPlayoffs start.@49ers have the lead! #GoNiners @BournePoly11— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2020
📺: #MINvsSF on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/Px8XWz8F1p pic.twitter.com/W7y7nLMgbq
The Niners and Vikings are underway
The Vikings let the opening kickoff go through the end zone for a touchback. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense will start at the 25-yard line.
These aren’t the Saints
Kirk Cousins had a solid game against New Orleans in the first round: 19-for-31 for 242 yards and a touchdown. His 43-yard connection with Adam Thielen in overtime — on what some analysts called the best throw of his career — set up the game-winning touchdown, a four-yard fade to tight end Kyle Rudolph.
But San Francisco’s secondary is a lot better than New Orleans’s. The 49ers are second in the NFL in receiving yards allowed to running backs, fourth against wide receivers and the best against tight ends. That will put an even bigger premium on production from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, who had 94 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries against New Orleans.
Raheem Mostert has emerged as the top rusher in San Francisco, with touchdowns in his last six games of the regular season. That sets up an offense that had six players reach at least 20 catches, including tight end George Kittle, who led the team with 85 receptions and five touchdowns. San Francisco excels at tossing the ball short on screen plays or swing passes and sending its offensive line downfield — Jimmy Garoppolo’s passer rating is close to 20 points above the league average on passes within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage — or using play-action to hit deep balls over the top, where Garoppolo’s passer rating is closer to 30 points above average.
Minnesota’s secondary is good — 15th in the league in yards allowed per game — but hardly impenetrable. It’s the worst in the league in terms of missed tackles, and Garoppolo’s receivers are third in the league in yards after catch. Minnesota also is dealing with injuries in its secondary.
What you need to know
When: Saturday, 4:35 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
TV: NBC.
Stream: NBC Sports or the NBC Sports app.
Line: San Francisco by 7.