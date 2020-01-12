AD

AD

But these are, after all, the Browns. Their 2021 coaching search is not underway quite yet. But history suggests that maybe it should be.

Kitchens lasted one season as head coach in Cleveland. That came after Hue Jackson lasted less than three full seasons. Which came after Mike Pettine lasted two seasons. Which came after Rod Chudzinski lasted one season. Which came after Pat Shurmur lasted two seasons. Which came after Eric Mangini lasted two seasons. Which came … well, you get the idea. The Browns last reached the playoffs in the 2002 season, with Butch Davis as their coach.

So there is much for Stefanski to overcome in Cleveland. He does have plenty of talent on the roster, the talent that made the Browns the darlings of last year’s NFL offseason and raised expectations so high for this season. The decision by General Manager John Dorsey and owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam to elevate Kitchens from offensive coordinator to head coach was ill-fated. Paul DePodesta, the Browns’ chief strategy officer, reportedly preferred Stefanski in that coaching search. So DePodesta gets his guy now and the Browns perhaps could replace the now-departed Dorsey with Philadelphia Eagles executive Andrew Berry, thought to be their preferred GM candidate if Stefanski was named coach.

AD

AD

Will it work? That remains to be seen. The odds, as always, probably are against it in Cleveland. That’s nothing against Stefanski. He’s a well-regarded coach who got more out of Cousins this season after an up-and-down Year 1 in Minnesota. Stefanski was committed to running the football with Dalvin Cook, as Coach Mike Zimmer wanted, and Cousins and the Vikings benefited. Chubb, Mayfield, Beckham and the Browns can only hope that the same approach works in Cleveland, and that Stefanski is up to the task of being a head coach and all that comes along with that promotion. Kitchens wasn’t.

But the real repercussions of the Browns’ decision are related to those candidates who weren’t hired.

McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator who once had a failed NFL head coaching stint in Denver, was thought by some to be the front-runner for the job in Cleveland. He interviewed Friday with the Browns and there was some speculation that a deal might be completed then. Instead, he stays in New England.

AD

AD

Many within the league believe that he is in line to succeed Bill Belichick as the Patriots’ head coach whenever Belichick steps away. The Patriots’ dynasty could be crumbling, with quarterback Tom Brady eligible for free agency this offseason and the organization reeling from a first-round playoff exit. But Belichick has given no indication at this point that he’s ready to leave the Patriots. Maybe McDaniels will be the head coach in New England someday. Maybe he won’t. But it certainly is interesting that he did not end up in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Bieniemy remains in Kansas City as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Saleh stays in San Francisco as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. Both were candidates for the Browns. Saleh’s Niners defense got the better of Stefanki’s Vikings offense in Saturday’s NFC playoff triumph by the 49ers. But that meant that Saleh keeps working for the Niners, with their season still going, while Stefanski was available to be hired Sunday by the Browns and go right to work in Cleveland. That’s simply how it works sometimes in the NFL.

The Stefanski choice means that, barring another head coaching switch leaguewide during this firing-and-hiring cycle, only one of the five NFL head coaches hired this year is a minority coach: Ron Rivera, who was hired by the Washington Redskins after being fired late in the season by the Carolina Panthers.

AD

AD