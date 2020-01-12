Fumble replay ruling goes in Seattle’s favor
The Seahawks wanted to march down the field and score one themselves, but on the first play, tight end Jacob Hollister fumbled after a hit by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander flipped him over. The referees ruled no fumble, but Green Bay challenged. Then they said Hollister did fumble, but there was no clear evidence of a Green Bay recovery, so it remained Seattle ball.
Lambeau Field, electric already, howled just as the video replay showed a Packers player emerging from the pile with the ball in his hand. Seattle would eventually punt. (Packers 7, Seahawks 0, 8:03 left in the first quarter)
Packers strike first
The Green Bay Packers are usually aggressive on second and short. They like attacking as much as any team in the league. But after Aaron Jones got stuffed on 2nd-and-3, the Packers needed a big gain for a first down. They decided to go for it all instead. Davante Adams won in single coverage on the outside, snagged Aaron Rodgers’ floating pass and jogged into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. (Packers 7, Seahawks 0, 10:37 left in the first quarter)
Seahawks and Packers face off with NFC title berth on the line
At one point, the Seattle Seahawks were a contender for the No. 1 seed, but they dropped to the fifth seed after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on a last-second, goal-line stand in Week 17.
For as good as the Seahawks have been on the road this season (8-1, including last week’s first-round win at Philadelphia), and as good as Wilson has been everywhere (4,552 total yards, 38 total touchdowns), they have had historic struggles at Lambeau Field. Wilson is 0-3 there with some of the worst numbers of his career. The Seahawks as a team haven’t won there since 1999. And now they’re tasked with knocking off a Packers team that analytics say over-performed on their way to a 13-3 record.
Don’t get it twisted: The Packers are dangerous. They don’t look like their teams of recent memory — the defense is legit, and the running game has helped take some pressure off 36-year old quarterback Aaron Rodgers — but they still pose a threat. The Packers escaped the Washington Redskins in early December, 20-15, and Rodgers thought the win symbolized the team’s season. It showed the Packers knew how to win no matter the game’s style.
The key to this transformation is that Rodgers no longer needs to put the franchise on his back, as he did during the team’s playoff runs in 2014 or 2016. The running game centers on Aaron Jones, one of the NFL’s breakout stars this season; the 2017 fifth-round pick out of UTEP tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (16).
The defense keys this grinding pace, too, a byproduct of retooling the unit last offseason. The Packers brought in outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, and they have allowed the team to cut down on its blitz rate — the Packers ranked in the top 10 of the league last season but are bottom five this year, allowing them to play more defenders in coverage. The Packers and their edge rushers will look to get after Wilson, but Wilson has shown he can escape.
How to watch Seahawks at Packers
When: Sunday, 6:40 Eastern.
Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
TV: Fox.
Stream: FoxSports.com
Line: Green Bay, -4½.