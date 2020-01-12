What you need to know

When: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

TV: CBS.

Line: Kansas City by 9½.

The Chiefs (12-4), who are looking to reach the AFC championship game for the second straight year, earned an unexpected first-round bye when they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 at around the same time the New England Patriots were suffering a stunning home loss to the Miami Dolphins. That gave Kansas City a chance to rest, while Houston (10-6 in the regular season) used last week to build what it hopes is major momentum by rallying from a 16-0 deficit to defeat the Buffalo Bills, 22-19, in overtime.

That Texans win featured the return of superstar defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who had missed the second half of the regular season with a torn pectoral muscle. Possibly even more key to Houston’s hopes could be the health of wide receiver Will Fuller V, who missed last week’s game but might play in this one: When Fuller is on the field, Watson’s passing numbers are markedly better.

A torn ACL suffered in Week 17 will cost Kansas City the services of standout rookie safety Juan Thornhill, who had helped the Chiefs’ defense become much more effective in recent weeks. The Chiefs will still have the playmaking skills of fellow safety Tyrann Mathieu, and their pass rushers, including late-season addition Terrell Suggs, will aim to punish Watson, who was sacked seven times last week and 44 times during the regular season.

Watson showed his uncommon elusiveness against the Bills, and he may need to conjure all of his big-play magic to help Houston keep up with a Chiefs attack that features Travis Kelce, the first tight end to exceed 1,200 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons and to post more than 1,000 yards in four straight, and a number of speedy wide receivers led by Tyreek Hill. The Texans, who began play in 2002, will also have to overcome history: They are 0-3 in divisional-round play and 0-3 in road playoff games.

Deshaun Watson’s game is a mix of risk and restraint. To get better, he learned chess. Watson’s fearless playing style and slim frame have contributed to a long history of injuries, including two torn ACLs in four years, and he is all too aware of the NFL quarterbacks whose careers ended or changed because of an attack they couldn’t avoid. So if he spent hours of his spare time fine-tuning his body, why not do the same with his mind? (Read more)

Deshaun Watson on his ‘freakazoid’ play against the Bills: ‘Somebody had to be great’ NFL lore is filled with great escapes. Count Watson’s in overtime against the Bills as another. “I’ve watched football a long time, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” one ESPN analyst said. (Read more)

Bill Belichick may be the NFL’s best modern coach, but Andy Reid is its most influential. The New England and Kansas City coaches have defined their era, with obvious domination in Belichick’s case and subtle impact in Reid’s. Belichick is the greatest coach in modern football. Reid may be the most important. (Read more)