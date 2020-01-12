For as good as the Seahawks have been on the road this season (8-1, including last week’s first-round win at Philadelphia), and as good as Wilson was everywhere (4,552 total yards, 38 total touchdowns), they have had historic struggles at Lambeau Field. Wilson is 0-3 there with some of the worst numbers of his career. The Seahawks as a team haven’t won there since 1999. And now they’re tasked with knocking off a Packers team that analytics say over-performed on its way to a 13-3 record.
Don’t get it twisted: The Packers are dangerous. They don’t look like their teams of recent memory — the defense is legit, and the running game has helped take some pressure off 36-year old quarterback Aaron Rodgers — but they still pose a threat. The Packers escaped the Washington Redskins in early December, 20-15, and Rodgers thought the win symbolized the team’s season. It showed the Packers knew how to win no matter the game’s style.
What you need to know
When: Sunday, 6:40 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
TV: Fox.
Stream: FoxSports.com
Line: Green Bay, -4½.
The key to this transformation is that Rodgers no longer needs to put the franchise on his back, as he did during the team’s playoff runs in 2014 or 2016. The running game centers on Aaron Jones, one of the NFL’s breakout stars this season; the 2017 fifth-round pick out of UTEP tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (16).
The defense keys this grinding pace, too, a byproduct of retooling the unit last offseason. The Packers brought in outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, and the pairing has allowed the team to cut down on its blitz rate — they ranked in the top 10 of the league last season but are bottom five this year, allowing them to play more defenders in coverage. The Packers and their edge rushers will look to get after Wilson on Sunday, but Wilson has shown he can escape.
