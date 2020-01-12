“The organizers received an alert at 10:08 and dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the biker at 10:16 and found him unconscious after going into cardiac arrest,” they said in a statement. “Following resuscitation efforts in situ, the competitor was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his friends and family.”

Gonçalves, who was competing in the race for the 13th time since his debut in 2006, is the first racer to die during the rally since Michal Hernik of Poland died in 2015 in Argentina. Two non-competitors died in crashes with vehicles in 2016.

“The Dakar mourns Paulo Gonçalves, one of the most experienced and beloved champions of the rally-raid family,” organizers said, adding that he was “immensely respected by both veterans and less experienced competitors who admired and were inspired by him.”

Benavides was declared the winner of the stage to Wadi Al-Dawasir; the rally ends Friday.

Gonçalves had experienced mechanical problems Friday and changed the engine in his bike while dropping to 46th overall after six stages. “The target now is to do my best, because the result at the end … there is no way to get a good result. Instead I’ll try to do good stages every day possible and that’s what I’m looking for,” Gonçalves said then (via the Guardian).