After the moves, the Wizards (13-25) will remain at 17 players, 15 on the NBA roster with Williams and rookie Garrison Mathews on two-way deals.

In this season dedicated to the development of young players yet disrupted by injuries, Miles, who will miss the remainder of the regular season, came to define the team’s biggest story line.

Last July, Washington traded Dwight Howard for Miles in an effort to bring in a positive locker room presence as well as boost its outside shooting. While Miles made a fast connection with teammates — he was even spotted Saturday afternoon at the Wizards’ practice facility, supporting the healthy players — he could not stay on the floor.

Upon joining the team in the summer, Miles was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot and required surgery. He missed all of training camp as well as preseason and made his Wizards’ debut on Nov. 4.

As a backup, Miles appeared in 10 games and averaged 6.4 points and 31.4 percent from the three-point arc. By the time he was entrenched as a role player off the bench, however, Miles sustained ligament damage in his left wrist by taking a charge in a Nov. 26 game in Denver. Miles underwent another surgery which effectively ended his season as well as his short time in Washington.

Not too long after Miles’s season-ending surgery, the Wizards started dealing with a rash of other injuries. Miles damaged his wrist at the start of the team’s five-game Western Conference road trip and by the end of the swing, Washington’s top two centers were experiencing pain.

Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner have been sidelined for several weeks, and the Wizards turned to their G League rookie center for help. Pasecniks, a 7-foot-1 big man from Latvia and a 2017 first-round draft pick, has appeared in 13 games while averaging 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

While Pasecniks has scored over 15 points twice, playing behind Ian Mahinmi, the team has relied on his inside defensive presence. With the Wizards, Pasecniks has recorded a 104.4 defensive rating, the lowest on the team among the regular rotation players. The team had been hoping to find an avenue to convert his deal, and accomplished that goal on Sunday.

Williams, 24, played six games with the Wizards after the team qualified for a hardship exception. He started five games and averaged 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, but the team had to waive Williams once the exception expired a week ago. Williams has now returned to Washington and will split his time with the Capital City Go-Go as well as the Wizards.