Nats RHP prospect Fausto Segura worked very hard every day to achieve his dream of reaching MLB and being able to help his family out of poverty. He died last night in a motorcycle accident at the age of 23 in Barahona, Dominican Republic. Rest in peace. 🙏 @Nationals @MLB pic.twitter.com/UG2HxqDjqm

Segura was 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 17 appearances last year for the Auburn Doubledays, the Nationals’ Class A short-season New York-Penn League affiliate. The right-hander was selected to the New York-Penn League All-Star Game and finished the season with 33 strikeouts in 28 innings. Segura pitched for the Nationals’ Dominican Summer League team in 2017 and for the Gulf Coast League Nationals in 2018.