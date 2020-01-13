Fausto Segura, a 23-year-old pitcher in the Washington Nationals’ minor league system, died Sunday in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic, according to reporter Héctor Gómez.

“He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization,” the Nationals said in a statement announcing Segura’s death on Monday. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto’s family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief.”

Gómez reported that the accident happened near the María Montez International Airport in Segura’s hometown of Barahona.

“Fausto Segura worked very hard every day to achieve his dream of reaching MLB and being able to help his family out of poverty,” Gómez tweeted.

Segura was 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 17 appearances last year for the Auburn Doubledays, the Nationals’ Class A short-season New York-Penn League affiliate. The right-hander was selected to the New York-Penn League All-Star Game and finished the season with 33 strikeouts in 28 innings. Segura pitched for the Nationals’ Dominican Summer League team in 2017 and for the Gulf Coast League Nationals in 2018.

