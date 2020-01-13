And let’s face it, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 51-31 win over the Houston Texans, in which they rallied from a 24-0 first quarter deficit, was one of the greatest comebacks and greatest chokes in NFL playoff history.

The divisional round is often the best of the postseason, and even though two of the games were lopsided, this year it was exceptional as well as educational. It’s been said that the NFL is a copy-cat league, and here are four big lessons other teams can take away from this season’s conference finalists: the Niners, Packers, Chiefs and Titans.

Sometimes it’s okay to spend big in free agency.

Under previous general manager Ted Thompson, the Packers were known for avoiding free agent signings at all costs, and in doing so, earned a reputation for their ability to avoid the pitfalls of other teams who overpaid for star players who didn’t pay off.

That changed in a big way this offseason under new GM Brian Gutekunst, and they proved that a team can succeed by participating in free agency — and yes, maybe even overpaying a little bit. The Packers went four-for-four in free agency and it helped them advance to the NFC title game. Outside linebackers Za-Darius Smith and Preston Smith combined for 25.5 sacks and four in the victory over the Seahawks. Safety Adrian Amos was a Pro Bowl alternate. Billy Turner started at guard.

Sure, it cost $28.2 million in the contracts for both Smiths, but now it looks like a bargain. Maybe it looked like an overpay at the time, but they got maximum value. Particularly with how front-loaded most free agent deals are, teams can be a little more aggressive in signing players to large contracts if they think it will translate to an on-field impact.

Quarterback play still matters most.

This was obvious all season long, as the AFC’s young star QBs Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson changed the league’s hierarchy at the position.

But while Mahomes and Rodgers will headline the championship round, don’t overlook the important of Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill to their respective teams. Garoppolo has been a steady, efficient presence this season after missing most of last year with a knee injury. Tannehill changed everything for Tennessee since replacing former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota, giving the Titans a balanced, potent offense that will give Kansas City trouble in next week’s title game.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid has almost always been at the helm of high-powered offenses, but Mahomes is on a different level. Their partnership will finally end Reid’s reputation as a coach who can’t win the big game.

And as for Rodgers, he remains the top quarterback in the NFC, just ahead of the opponent he beat Sunday, Wilson, and the Saints’ Drew Brees. He may be 36, but his skills haven’t declined in a significant way as some have suggested. If there’s any blame for the Packers’ passing game, it should go to the pass-catching group beyond Davante Adams, who hauled in eight catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s victory, while the other wide receivers caught just two balls for 19 yards.

But a good running game can still be a difference-maker.

The value of an NFL running back has changed, and it’s a quarterback-driven league, but this year’s conference finalists — with one notable exception in Kansas City — have shown why a rushing attack can still be vitally important.

The success of Aaron Jones has given Green Bay a much more balanced offense this season. For the 49ers, who the running back is doesn’t seem to matter. Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert or Matt Breida have all starred in Kyle Shanahan’s rushing offense at times this year, which ranked second in the league despite not having a mobile quarterback. The Packers, who aren’t great at stopping the run, will have their hands full next Sunday in trying to diagnose Shanahan’s running attack.

But there might not be a more unique rushing talent in the league than Titans running back Derrick Henry. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, he is a wrecking ball with breakaway speed who has destroyed back-to-back playoff foes — both of which possessed high-end defenses — in the New England Patriots and Ravens. He might cause defensive coordinators to slow down the league’s trend of going smaller and faster on defense to better handle mobile quarterbacks and college-style play-calling — he’s simply too difficult to bring to the ground.

Offensive head coaches can benefit from loading up on defense.

The NFL continues to lean toward the offensive side of the ball as it pertains to head-coaching hires, and three of the four conference finalists feature coaches with an offensive background. But what’s been clear for all three of those teams — the Chiefs, Niners and Packers — is that they’ve found success by investing heavily in defensive talent, often counting on their play-calling ability to get the most out of their offensive players.

The Niners have five former first-round picks in their defensive line rotation, with this year’s No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa and offseason trade pickup Dee Ford forming the edge-rushing duo that made that defense an elite unit. The offense, meanwhile, is getting by with modest talent at wide receiver and running back — although star tight end George Kittle helps with that, as well.

The Packers not only signed the Smiths at edge rusher and Amos at safety, but they invested both of their first-round picks on defensive players (edge rusher Rashan Gary, safety Darnell Savage Jr.) while ignoring their glaring need for a No. 2 wide receiver. The Chiefs certainly haven’t shied away from adding offensive talent under Andy Reid, but their two biggest acquisitions this offseason — defensive end Frank Clark and safety Tyrann Mathieu — were investments in blue-chip, high-priced defenders.

Around the NFL

— The odds of Tom Brady leaving New England continue to grow. Some people around the league wouldn’t be surprised if Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper might be interested. The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers are also logical options.

What’s clear is that there is a certain maximum salary number the Patriots would go to re-sign Brady. It’s not yet certain what that will be, but if it’s $25 million to $27 million, Brady might take the chance to get into the $30 million plus range with another teams.

— Josh McDaniels figures to be a head coach at some point. But you have to wonder if his pulling out of a deal to coach the Indianapolis Colts two offseasons ago makes him a tougher sell. Twelve teams, including the Cleveland Browns twice, made coaching changes over the past two years, but McDaniels remains with the Patriots.

— The Texans’ devastating loss to Kansas City could lead to changes. Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennell, 73, might not be back, and some in the media are writing it’s time to move on from O’Brien.

After the firing of general manager Brian Gaines, O’Brien has been making the personnel decisions. He went all in on this year, which was somewhat justified as Houston won the AFC South for the fourth time in five years, but they will pay a price for it moving forward. They don’t have first-round picks the next two years, and are missing a third-rounder next year and a second-rounder in 2021. In other words, they have just two picks in the top three rounds of the next two drafts.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson stood up for O’Brien after the game, but the fact remains he has two playoff wins in six games. O’Brien’s decision to kick a field goal on fourth and 1 when up 24-0, and his horrible fake punt call will stick with fans for a while.