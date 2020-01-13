Point spread: LSU by 5.5.

Total: 68.

LSU moneyline: -210 (bet $210 to win $100).

Clemson moneyline: +175 (bet $100 to win $175).

The underdog has covered in all five College Football Playoff championship games — three of those underdogs won outright, with Clemson doing it twice — and the last four games have gone over the total. But as noted by ESPN’s Chris Fallica, the point spread has not come into play in 18 of the 21 combined BCS and CFP title games: nine underdogs have won outright and nine favorites have won and covered. That means only three favorites won but failed to cover, all three since 2013.

Stat-based predictions

Props worth considering

Joe Burrow under 365.5 passing yards -110 (DraftKings)

LSU’s Heisman-winning quarterback exceeded this number six times this season, most memorably against Oklahoma in the semifinals when he passed for a garish 493 yards. That recency bias may be what’s driving the number given here. But LSU only faced one team that ranked in the top 20 in passing yards allowed per game (Alabama). Clemson ranks first nationally in that department, allowing only 151.5 passing yards per game, and it also had the nation’s highest interceptions per pass attempt percentage (4.9 percent). Advanced metrics also support this wager: As noted by ESPN’s Bill Connelly, Clemson’s defense ranked first overall in passing SP+ (a measure of overall efficiency), third in passing success rate allowed, first in passing marginal explosiveness (a measure of big-play prevention), third in sack rate and first in adjusted net yards per pass attempt (a yardage figure that adjusts for sacks, multiplies interceptions by 45 yards and multiplies touchdowns by 20 yards).

Travis Etienne over 94.5 rushing yards -110 (DraftKings)

It’s not that LSU’s run defense is bad; it’s simply not as intimidating as the other facets of its attack. Again per Connelly, LSU ranks 42nd nationally in stuff rate (run stops at or behind the line) and has allowed 11 rushes of 30-plus yards (102nd in the country). Etienne has eight such rushes this season. Before being bottled up by Ohio State in the semifinals (10 rushes, 36 yards), Etienne had topped 100 rushing yards in eight of Clemson’s final nine games.

Total yards of longest touchdown over 61.5 yards -110 (DraftKings)

Of the 13 touchdowns Clemson’s offense has scored in three College Football Playoff games with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, five have been longer than 50 yards. And while LSU only had one touchdown of longer than 61.5 yards in its scoring extravaganza against Oklahoma (it was 62 yards, actually), the expected scoring output here would seem to open the door for a long touchdown.

The Pick

Clemson +5.5