The penalties, which also included the loss of four top picks in future drafts (first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021) and a $5 million fine for the team, came at the end of a two-month investigation into allegations the Astros used cameras and video monitors to steal the signs of opposing catchers, then signal those signs to their hitters before pitches in 2017 — a season that ended with the Astros winning the franchise’s first World Series title.

The investigation eventually spread to the 2018 Boston Red Sox, whose Manager Alex Cora, formerly the bench coach for the 2017 Astros, could also face significant discipline.

The Astros’ actions “has caused fans, players, executives at other MLB Clubs and members of the media to raise questions about the integrity of games in which the Astros participated,” Manfred said in a statement announcing MLB’s findings. “And while it is impossible to determine whether the conduct actually impacted the results on the field, the perception of some that it did causes significant harm to the game.”

