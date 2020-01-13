“The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches that have worked for me, all the great players that have played for me, they’re the reason I’m here. And they’re the reason — I can’t talk,” the former Cowboys and Dolphins coach said.

AD

After taking a moment to collect himself, he added, “This is so special to me, because when you put in the work that we put in, it is nice to know people appreciate it.”

AD

Incredible moment.



Legendary @dallascowboys coach @JimmyJohnson finds out live on TV he is the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

Johnson wasn’t the only former Dallas great visibly affected by the moment. Shown watching on a monitor in the Fox Sports booth at Lambeau Field, Troy Aikman also appeared to grow emotional. Aikman was calling the playoff game in Green Bay with Joe Buck.

Johnson may have had an inkling of what was to come, not only because of the visit to the studio from Baker but also because the Hall of Fame president had made a similar on-air announcement Saturday. Those congratulations, offered live on CBS’s pregame show, went to former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher.

AD

"I think he's gonna look real good in gold."@TroyAikman shares the emotions he felt when he found out his former coach @JimmyJohnson will join him in the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/wXaaU11nhR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2020

Cowher, now an analyst for CBS, and Johnson, filling the same role for Fox Sports, became the 327th and 328th members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, respectively. They will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, this summer as part of a special, 20-person Class of 2020 that will include a 15-person “Centennial Slate,” in honor of the NFL’s 100th anniversary.

AD

The rest of the “Centennial Slate” will be announced Wednesday, after having been chosen by a panel from 300 candidates (per NFL.com), and of the 15 inductees, two spots were set aside for coaches whose careers ended at least five years ago. There were eight finalists for the coaching honors, including: Tom Flores, who won two Super Bowls as head coach of the Raiders; Dick Vermeil, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams and led the Eagles to an appearance in the game; Mike Holmgren, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers and led the Seahawks to an appearance in the game; and Don Coryell, an offensive innovator with the Chargers.

The slate will also include 10 players who last competed 25 years ago and three contributors to the sport who neither played nor coached. Five modern-era players will join that group of 15 after having gone through the standard selection process. They will be announced on Feb. 1, a day before Super Bowl LIV.

AD

Cowher, who coached Pittsburgh from 1992 to 2006 and led the Steelers to one Super Bowl win in two appearances in the game, said Saturday that he had “come to grips” with the possibility that he might never gain induction into the Hall of Fame. After hugging his wife and daughter, who were at the studio for the occasion, he said, “I’ve been so blessed.”

AD

Cowher, 62, finished his 15-year head coaching career with an overall record of 149-90-1, plus a playoff mark of 12-9.

Johnson was a successful coach at Oklahoma State and won a national championship with the University of Miami before he succeeded Tom Landry in 1989 as head coach of the Cowboys. Crafting a dynasty with brash new team owner Jerry Jones, a former teammate at Arkansas, Johnson led Dallas from a 1-15 season that first year to two straight Super Bowl titles in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

AD

After his relationship with Jones deteriorated and Johnson left the Cowboys before the 1994 season, the team went on to win another championship for the 1995 season under head coach Barry Switzer. Johnson returned to the NFL to coach the Dolphins from 1996 to 1999, and he accumulated an 80-64 record in the league, with a playoff mark of 9-4, including 7-1 with the Cowboys.

AD

In addition to Aikman, another former Dallas player in the Hall of Fame said he, too, grew emotional while watching Johnson get the news.

“With tears in my eyes I watched my coach get what he so rightfully earned,” tweeted Michael Irvin, who also played for Johnson in college. “My Coach has turned men into CHAMPIONS on every level.”

Congrats to @JimmyJohnson on joining the @ProFootballHOF! I wonder if @AdamSandler knew he had two future Hall of Famers in the stands watching Bobby Boucher in The Waterboy? pic.twitter.com/F9WUoycT05 — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) January 13, 2020