Burrow, a senior expected to go No. 1 in April’s NFL draft, will square off with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a sophomore who is an early favorite to go No. 1 in the 2021 draft. A transfer from Ohio State who posted modest numbers for LSU last season, Burrow and the entire offense have exploded this season, with his school averaging an FBS-leading 48.9 points per game while he leads the nation with 55 touchdown passes, also posting 5,208 passing yards and just six interceptions.

It is only in contrast to Burrow’s mammoth statistics that Lawrence’s numbers could appear at all modest — 3,431 passing yards with 36 touchdown passes and eight interceptions — but his squad was no slouch in the scoring department, averaging 45.3 points per game, fourth-best in the FBS. Clemson was more effective on the ground than LSU, racking up 3,446 rushing yards on a 6.4 per-carry average; LSU ran for 2,337 yards on a 4.9 average.

Clemson was led in rushing by running back Travis Etienne (1,536 yards and 18 touchdowns), and Lawrence more than chipped in with 514 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, including a 67-yard sprint for a score against Ohio State. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire paced LSU in rushing with 1,304 yards and 16 touchdowns, but defenses were even more tormented by the team’s pair of stellar wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase (1,559 yards and 18 touchdowns) and Justin Jefferson (1,434 yards and 18 touchdowns).

Clemson’s rise to national dominance in recent years has been overseen by Coach Dabo Swinney, who is relishing a rare opportunity to use his team’s underdog status as a rallying cry. LSU Coach Ed Orgeron — who famously sounds every bit the Louisiana native that he is — has garnered several coach of the year nods for his work this season.

LSU should enjoy something of a home-field advantage, given that the game will be played in New Orleans. The school’s two most recent national championships were won in the Superdome (in 2004 and 2008), but the last time LSU played there with everything at stake, after the 2011 season, it was blanked by Alabama.