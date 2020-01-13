No. 3 Clemson (14-0) is looking for its second straight national championship and third in four years when it takes on No. 1 LSU (14-0) Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship game. LSU, featuring Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, is favored in the game and with a win would earn its first national title since the 2007 season. Follow along for live updates.