Though Smith’s promotion fills a key role in the front office, Rivera could still look to hire a general manager.
Smith has a reputation around the NFL as a strong talent evaluator and had been seen by some in the league as a potential general manager candidate. It had been rumored that Smith would gain a bigger role in Rivera’s front office. Rivera already knew Smith because he had worked with Smith’s father, A.J., when he was the Chargers’ defensive coordinator and A.J. Smith was San Diego’s general manager.
The promotion marks another major move in what has been a major overhaul in Washington’s front office. Last week, Rivera hired Rob Rogers, the Carolina Panthers’ salary cap expert to do a similar job with the Redskins, replacing the team’s longtime cap expert Eric Schaffer. Rivera also moved Doug Williams, the previous senior vice president of player personnel, to a vice president role overseeing player development.
This story will update.