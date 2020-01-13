What you need to know about the NFL playoffs

The NFL’s postseason is upon us. Here’s the complete schedule and all the information you need to enjoy the playoffs, round-by-round.

Divisional-round results: Chiefs 51,Texans 31 | Packers 28, Seahawks 23 | 49ers 27, Vikings 10 | Titans 28, Ravens 12

Who is likely to make the Super Bowl? The Chiefs and 49ers have the best odds, but all teams have flaws that could stop them from reaching the big game.

The NFL is a copy-cat league, so what can teams watching this weekend’s conference championship games learn from the finalists?

How do overtime rules work in the playoffs? Postseason games cannot end in a tie, and so the rules are slightly different than the regular season.

What about the new pass interference rules? After last year’s non-call in the NFC championship game, the NFL changed its rules to allow instant replay review of the call.

• In tragedies’ wake, Andy Reid and the Chiefs found success through second chances

• Kyle Shanahan grew up trailing his dad to the Super Bowl. Now he could lead the 49ers there.

• Derrick Henry, NFL’s rushing leader, was maybe the best high school running back ever

• The careful and often subtle social activism of Aaron Rodgers, NFL’s biggest superstar