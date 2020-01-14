In the suit, Humphries alleges that he complained about his treatment to several coaches, including Franklin, and that they neglected to punish the teammates who led the hazing activity.
In a statement, Penn State said it investigated Humphries’ claims but did not disclose the investigation’s outcome. Penn State police also investigated the claims, the university statement said, and then forwarded findings to the local district attorney’s office.
“The DA reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued,” the school’s statement said.
Humphries is the son of Leonard Humphries, a former Penn State defensive back from the late 1980s and early 1990s who played one season with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.