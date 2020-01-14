A former Penn State football player sued the university and head coach James Franklin in federal court on Tuesday, alleging he was subjected to sexual harassment and hazing by several former teammates that was ignored by Franklin and others.

In the lawsuit, Isaiah Humphries, a safety who transferred to Cal after one season at Penn State, alleges that throughout the fall of 2018 he endured hazing by four former teammates that included wrestling Humphries to the ground and mimicking sex acts, and verbal threats that included a reference to Jerry Sandusky, the former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator and convicted child molester.