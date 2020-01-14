A former Penn State football player sued the university and head coach James Franklin in federal court on Tuesday, alleging he was subjected to sexual harassment and hazing by several former teammates that was ignored by Franklin and others.

In the lawsuit, Isaiah Humphries, a safety who transferred to Cal after one season at Penn State, alleges that throughout the fall of 2018 he endured hazing by four former teammates that included wrestling Humphries to the ground and mimicking sex acts, and verbal threats that included a reference to Jerry Sandusky, the former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator and convicted child molester.

In the suit, Humphries alleges that he complained about his treatment to several coaches, including Franklin, and that they neglected to punish the teammates who led the hazing activity.

In a statement, Penn State said it investigated Humphries’ claims but did not disclose the investigation’s outcome. Penn State police also investigated the claims, the university statement said, and then forwarded findings to the local district attorney’s office.

“The DA reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued,” the school’s statement said.

Humphries is the son of Leonard Humphries, a former Penn State defensive back from the late 1980s and early 1990s who played one season with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.