Brady was the passing-game coordinator this season at LSU, modernizing and jump-starting an offense that had been considered behind the times. Burrow, a former transfer from Ohio State, became a dominant player and was the overwhelming Heisman choice. The Ohio native is likely to be the top selection of April’s NFL draft by the quarterback-needy Cincinnati Bengals.

AD

AD

Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns as LSU beat Clemson, 42-25, on Monday night in New Orleans to win the championship. He became the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season.

Panthers owner David Tepper lured Rhule, once an assistant with the New York Giants, back to the NFL with a seven-year contract reportedly worth about $62 million. Now Brady will join Rhule as the Panthers try to get back into the NFL postseason after two straight non-playoff seasons under Ron Rivera, who was fired in December and hired this month as coach of the Washington Redskins. Rivera hired Scott Turner, who ended the season as Carolina’s offensive coordinator, as his coordinator in Washington.