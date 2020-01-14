Kuechly suffered at least three concussions during his eight-season NFL career, all with the Panthers, in which he was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and was named all-pro five times. He was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2012 and its defensive player of the year in 2013. He helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl in the 2015 season after a regular season in which they went 15-1.

He never specifically mentioned concussions during his retirement announcement but suggested that he no longer felt he could play the sport with the abandon he once did. Kuechly became emotional at times as he spoke of exiting the game and leaving behind the sense of camaraderie he felt with teammates.

“There’s only one way to play this game, since I was a little kid, is to play fast and play physical and play strong,” he said. “At this point, I don’t know if I’m able to do that anymore. That’s the part that is the most difficult. I still want to play. But I don’t think it’s the right decision. So I’ve thought about it for a long time, and I think now is an opportunity for me to step away with what’s going on here.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retired at 29 during the 2019 preseason, saying he no longer could deal with working his way back from the many injuries that had plagued his career. The issue of players retiring early because of head injuries became prominent when linebacker Chris Borland retired from the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 after one season, citing concerns about the potential long-term effects of head trauma.

Kuechly suffered known concussions during the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was in tears as he left the field on a cart after suffering his 2016 concussion. Kuechly also missed time during training camp last summer with an undisclosed injury, but he and the Panthers later said he was not in the concussion protocol.

“Words can’t describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate,” Panthers tight end Greg Olsen wrote on Twitter. “We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and I’ll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy”

Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera, now coach of the Washington Redskins, wrote on Twitter that Kuechly could be worthy of being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and added, “But more important I will remember Luke’s sense of humor, his leadership [and for] being a great teammate.”

Kuechly played in all 16 games for the Panthers in each of the past two seasons. He had two seasons remaining on a contract that was to pay him base salaries of $10.3 million next season and $10.7 million in 2021. But he said what he would miss most is the time spent with teammates in the locker room, in meeting rooms and while traveling to games.

“You can’t replicate that anywhere else, and that’s why this is so hard to do, to move on in a different direction,” he said. “But in my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.”

