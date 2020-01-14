Wisconsin’s Brad Davison made a go-ahead corner three-pointer with nine seconds left. The Badgers had possession because, when Maryland’s Darryl Morsell needed to inbound the ball with 12 seconds to go, Davison deflected the pass and it hit Morsell while he was out of bounds. Maryland had a one-point lead that evaporated a few seconds later. Anthony Cowan Jr., the senior guard who is trusted in game-on-the-line situations, attempted a three-pointer with three seconds remaining but missed.

Maryland (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) hadn’t played well in road environments but assembled a showing that gave it a chance to win until the end. Jalen Smith and Cowan delivered in the second half, when the two combined for 20 points. Smith scored a game-high 18 points along with nine rebounds, and sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins emerged from his slump with 13 points. But Davison’s three sent Kohl Center into a roar and rendered all of that work useless.

On the road, the Terps have struggled far more than expected, given how most players in the rotation had meaningful roles a year ago. But when Maryland played its three previous road games — at Penn State, Seton Hall and Iowa — poor shooting and sloppy play led to its demise.

Maryland certainly didn’t surge ahead against Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2); the Terps had a few field goal droughts in the first half that left them in a five-point hole at halftime. But Maryland also didn’t let the game slip out of hand early the way this team did Friday at Iowa. Instead, the Maryland defense never let the Badgers’ lead grow to more than eight points, but the Terps finished just short of earning an important win.

After Coach Mark Turgeon called on the same starters for five straight games, he switched his group against Wisconsin, starting Ayala in place of Wiggins, who had started every game this season but has struggled lately. Ayala has slumped a bit, too, particularly from three-point range, but Turgeon said Ayala had his best practice of the season Sunday. Ayala only scored two points against Wisconsin on another difficult night, but Wiggins made his trouble look like part of the forgotten past.

After Wiggins was held scoreless for the first time in his career at Iowa, he scored 13 points Tuesday. Wiggins hit two threes in the first half, including one in the final minute that cut Wisconsin’s lead to five before the break.

Smith nearly cut the lead further on the Terps’ final possession of the first half. A play out of a Maryland timeout gave him an open look from deep, but the sophomore forward missed, an anomaly for him Tuesday. Smith made his other two attempts from three-point range, one of which tied the score early in the second half.

That opened the door for Cowan to hit a few characteristic critical shots, scoring nine points during four minutes. His three-pointer followed Smith’s and gave Maryland its first lead since the opening minutes. Cowan finished with 16 points but couldn’t be the hero in the final seconds.

Earlier this season, the Terps rose as high as No. 3 in the Associated Press poll and traveled to Penn State with a 10-0 record. But there, they suffered their first loss of the season, and another defeat followed the next week at Seton Hall before a few wins helped revive a sense of optimism around the program. “We thought we were making a turn,” Turgeon said, but then Maryland trudged through a disappointing display at Iowa.