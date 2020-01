Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom has re-signed with the only NHL team he has played for, agreeing to a five-year, $46 million deal that will carry an average annual value of $9.2 million.

Backstrom, 32, is the franchise’s career assists leader and one of two players to record at least 900 points with the Capitals. Frequent linemate Alex Ovechkin is the other. Backstrom is the 26th player to reach that mark; of the other 25, 23 are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.