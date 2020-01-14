Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in a jubilant mood along with a whole bunch of other people in Louisiana on Monday night. Louisiana State had won the College Football Playoff title with a victory over Clemson in New Orleans, so Beckham — who was born in Baton Rouge and played for the Tigers from 2011 to 2013 — celebrated on the field by appearing to hand out cash to Tigers wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.