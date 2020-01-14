Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in a jubilant mood along with a whole bunch of other people in Louisiana on Monday night. Louisiana State had won the College Football Playoff title with a victory over Clemson in New Orleans, so Beckham — who was born in Baton Rouge and played for the Tigers from 2011 to 2013 — celebrated on the field by appearing to hand out cash to Tigers wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.

LSU acted quickly to ward off any sort of NCAA investigation, telling the Advocate that the money was fake. Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Tuesday morning he was unaware that Beckham had been handing out money, fake or otherwise, and linebacker Patrick Queen said he didn’t get any of it.

Beckham continued his celebration in the smoke-filled LSU locker room, saying on camera that he planned on selling Jefferson’s cleats for $200,000

Jefferson, who just completed his junior season, is seen as a potential first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft should he decide to forego his senior season.

