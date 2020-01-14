OBJ handing wads of cash to LSU players on the field after the National Championship pic.twitter.com/QVmebrjpPy— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 14, 2020
LSU acted quickly to ward off any sort of NCAA investigation, telling the Advocate that the money was fake. Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Tuesday morning he was unaware that Beckham had been handing out money, fake or otherwise, and linebacker Patrick Queen said he didn’t get any of it.
Beckham continued his celebration in the smoke-filled LSU locker room, saying on camera that he planned on selling Jefferson’s cleats for $200,000
Odell says he's gonna sell Justin Jefferson's cleats for $200K 🤣 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/hsOpQbNWOl— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 14, 2020
Jefferson, who just completed his junior season, is seen as a potential first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft should he decide to forego his senior season.
