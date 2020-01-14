Alex Cora, the Astros’ bench coach in 2017 and the Boston Red Sox’s manager since 2018, was named 11 times in the statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. Cora, according to Manfred, “was involved in developing” the scheme — in which Astros personnel used a center field camera and a video monitor to steal opposing catchers’ signs then transmit them to hitters, primarily by banging on a trash can — and actively “participated” in it.

For now, Cora, who led the Red Sox to their own World Series title in 2018, has avoided the fates of former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were suspended for one year each by Manfred, then subsequently fired by Astros owner Jim Crane. The Astros were also fined $5 million and forfeited their top two draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

But the lack of punishment for Cora is simply a matter of circumstance, and a temporary one at that. MLB, Manfred confirmed in the report, has opened a separate investigation into an alleged similar scheme perpetrated by Cora’s Red Sox, due to be completed in the coming weeks, and is withholding punishment for Cora until then.

But one thing is clear: The Red Sox will almost certainly need a new manager in 2020, if not beyond.

Given Cora’s heavy involvement in launching and executing the 2017 Astros’ scheme, it is widely expected that he will receive at least as heavy a suspension as Hinch and Luhnow — who, to varying degrees, were found to have known about aspects of the scheme, and did nothing to stop it, but did not actively execute or oversee it. Luhnow, in a statement released through a Houston law firm Monday, placed blame for the scandal squarely on Cora, saying, “[T]he video decoding of signs originated and was executed with lower-level employees working with the bench coach.”

The bigger question is whether Boston’s management will sever ties with Cora in the same way Crane did with Hinch and Luhnow, and the answer could depend on the extent of MLB’s findings into the alleged Red Sox’s scheme. The Red Sox might not be so quick to fire Cora over something that occurred in his previous capacity with the Astros, but would have greater incentive to do so if the alleged Red Sox’s scheme was equally extensive.

The existence of the alleged Red Sox scheme also gives Manfred an opening to impose the sort of discipline on Cora that he did not impose on other active participants — namely, the 2017 Astros players. Despite finding the scheme was almost entirely “player-driven,” Manfred did not penalize any of those players, saying such discipline would be “difficult and impractical,” in part because many of those players now play for other teams.

That includes former Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran, who retired after the 2017 season and was named the manager of the New York Mets this winter. Beltran was the only player from the 2017 Astros cited by name in the report, which said he “discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter.” Beltran will not be disciplined by MLB for his role.

Had MLB’s investigation been limited to the 2017 Astros, Cora may have been able to avoid punishment as well, with the Red Sox making the argument that, if players were not penalized in part because some had moved to other teams, Cora, having moved to the Red Sox, should be treated the same way. The 2020 Red Sox, in other words, should not be penalized for something perpetrated by the 2017 Astros.

But the apparent existence of the 2018 Red Sox’s scheme, especially if Cora was actively involved, makes it easier for Manfred to justify a penalty for Cora at least as stiff as the one imposed on Hinch and Luhnow. Given his alleged involvement in both schemes, his suspension could be even longer. (Dave Dombrowksi, the GM of the 2018 Red Sox, was fired by the team in September and is not currently working in the game.)

And if that happens, the Red Sox will then have to decide whether to stay with Cora after he serves his presumed suspension, or move on. On Tuesday morning, the Boston media was full of speculation over possible successors to Cora, with current bench coach Ron Roenicke near the top of most lists.