That wasn’t going to be Thaddeus’s destiny. He scored two touchdowns on five catches for 36 yards as LSU demolished Clemson in the national championship game as his father, garbed in LSU gear, watched excitedly from the stands as LSU rallied from a 10-point deficit to win.

“I was like, man, we can’t lose,” Thaddeus said (via ESPN). “A Moss finally has to win something.”

Thaddeus Moss scored TD No. 2 … and @randymoss was all about it 👏 pic.twitter.com/NTvQbYCSwK — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2020

A Moss actually won it all, with LSU completing a perfect 15-0 season, something Randy Moss and the New England Patriots failed to do against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

“It’s crazy how everything comes full circle,” Thaddeus, a 21-year-old, 6-3, 249-pound junior, said of the symmetry of his father’s career finale. “That was his last football game, he lost the Super Bowl here, and I was able to win a national championship here and have a big game.”

Dad’s reaction on Twitter was simple. “Full of joy,” he tweeted, along with three heart emoji, early Tuesday morning and he later added, “Proud of deez boys!!” with two more heart emoji.

Moss, who transferred to LSU from North Carolina State, said he’ll decide what comes next, after talking to his father, now an ESPN NFL analyst and commentator, about his future. “I’m thankful to have a father that’s been in my life,” Thaddeus said. “He’s been a great role model, a great mentor. He’s always that strong voice when I need him to be. He’s always been there for me and always will be there for me.