Trump knows both teams fairly well; he was warmly welcomed at the LSU-Alabama game in November in Tuscaloosa, Ala. “Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool, having the president at the game,” LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the hero of the championship game Monday night, remarked then. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, [having] a president at the game is pretty cool.”

Trump hosted Clemson at the White House last January after it won the national championship. That visit, which came during the government shutdown, made headlines because Trump served a fast food smorgasbord to the athletes and coaches. Trump also attended the Army-Navy game last month.

Lindsey O. Graham and Tim Scott, the Republican senators from Clemson’s South Carolina home state, flew with Trump Monday to New Orleans. Trump carried Louisiana by almost 20 points in the 2016 presidential election and offered only one prediction about Monday’s game.

“It’ll be a great game,” he told reporters as he left the White House. “It’ll be something that a lot of people want to see.”