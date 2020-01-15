“It is with great sadness that we share with you that Grace Rett ’22, a resident of Healy, has passed away following this morning’s accident involving the women’s rowing team,” the school said in an email to students, according to the Boston Herald. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Grace’s family, friends and teammates at this time.”

The team was traveling in two vans and the woman who was killed was in the front passenger seat in the first van when it collided with a red Dodge pickup truck at Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard. The front passenger seat absorbed the worst of the crash.

“The College is in contact with authorities in Florida and is in the process of gathering more information,” Holy Cross said in a statement on the school’s website. “Holy Cross has been in touch with the families of those students and coaches and is offering support for all those involved. We ask that you keep all those involved and their families in your prayers at this time. For those needing to talk to someone, the Office of College Chaplains and the Counseling Center are both open today.”

Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., also announced that a Wednesday night men’s basketball game against Army had been postponed in light of the accident.

Brian Colgan, rowing director at the Vero Beach Rowing Club, told the Boston Globe that the team had arrived in Florida Monday night for training at the club.