“I am absolutely heartbroken for Justin,” Coach Dave Paulsen said. “In my 26 years as a head coach, I have never had a better leader or teammate. … To reinjure his foot at this time doesn’t seem fair. Everyone involved with our program will support and encourage Justin as he attacks yet another comeback.”

AD

It’s a major blow to a young team that won 11 of its first 12 games for the program’s best start in 36 years and is beginning to find its place in an improved conference. The Patriots (12-4, 1-2) will visit George Washington (6-10, 0-3) on Wednesday night.

AD

On Saturday, Kier enjoyed his most productive game since last season, scoring 18 points in a 76-63 victory at La Salle while playing all but one minute in his second start since returning from a preseason stress fracture.

George Mason had taken a conservative approach after Kier’s initial injury; he did not undergo surgery and was careful not to rush back. There was a concern, however, he could suffer the same setback.

AD

After Kier sat out the first six games, Paulsen gradually increased his playing time. Kier is averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 22.6 minutes while shooting 46 percent from both the field and three-point line and 85 percent from the free throw line.

During his reintegration, Kier also missed one game with an unrelated ankle injury.

In his absences, the Patriots are 6-1; all the victories came against mild opposition and the defeat was at Maryland, which was ranked sixth nationally at the time.

AD

Last season, Kier led the team with a 14.5-point average and was voted the A-10′s most improved player.

With Kier out again, Paulsen will seek greater production from sophomore guard-forward Jordan Miller (13.1 ppg) and junior guard Javon Greene (12.5), as well as increased leadership from point guards Xavier Johnson, a freshman, and Jamal Hartwell II, sophomore.