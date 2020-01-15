President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the game and stood on the field during the national anthem. The couple watched the game from a suite and left to return to Washington before the fourth quarter. The president received a warm reception at the Superdome and was greeted by chants of “U-S-A!” and “Four more years!”

Asked which team he was rooting for, Trump replied, “Both.”

Trump has received mixed greetings in the past from crowds at sporting events. He was heartily booed at the World Series in Washington and received a mixed response at a UFC fight in New York, his hometown. But when he attended an LSU-Alabama game in November in Tuscaloosa, Ala., he was welcomed with sustained applause and a standing ovation.

Burrow at the time said having the president in attendance was exciting for the team, notwithstanding anyone’s ideological leanings.

“Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool, having the president at the game,” Burrow said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, [having] a president at the game is pretty cool.”

Trump made headlines when hosting 2019 national champion Clemson at the White House, with the visit occurring in the midst of a government shutdown and he served a spread of fast food.

“I think we are going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King’s with some pizza. I really mean it,” Trump said at the time. “It will be interesting. I would think that’s their favorite food. So we’ll see what happens.”

“We have everything that I like, that you like,” Trump told the team when players arrived, “and I know no matter what we did, there’s nothing you could have that’s better than that, right?”

The menu for LSU’s White House visit has not been announced.

It’s the second team from Louisiana that Trump will host in recent months. Eastbank Little League, the Little League World Champions from River Ridge, La., visited the White House in October, then flew on Air Force One back to Lake Charles, La., and joined Trump at a rally.

LSU’s visit will also mark the first time Trump will welcome an NCAA championship team since members of the Columbia University fencing team attempted to stage a protest while meeting the president in November. Members of the co-ed team wore white buttons and attempted to hand Trump a letter expressing concern of his administration’s gender equity policies.

The letter was confiscated by a White House aide before the team could meet the president. The White House press office said the letter would be delivered to Trump after the team’s meeting.