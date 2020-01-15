The defensive side will be manned by Chris Harris (defensive backs), Sam Mills III (defensive line), Richard Rodgers (assistant defensive backs), Steve Russ (linebackers) and Brent Vieselmeyer (assistant defensive backs/nickel) under new coordinator Jack Del Rio, who was Rivera’s first hire.

Harris played eight seasons as an NFL safety, including two under Rivera when he was the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator.

Luke Del Rio, who is Jack’s son, and Todd Storm were both named offensive quality control coaches, while Vincent Rivera, who is Ron’s nephew, was hired as defensive quality control coach. Ben Jacobs was named assistant special teams coach under Nate Kaczor, who retained his role as special teams coordinator from Washington’s previous staff.

Zampese is the son of longtime NFL coach Ernie Zampese, who helped orchestrate the potent Chargers’ offenses under Don Coryell. Ken Zampese was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as quarterbacks coach from 2003-15. He coached quarterbacks in Cleveland in 2018 and spent the 2019 season as a quality control analyst at the University of Florida.

In choosing Turner, the son of former Redskins Coach Norv Turner who most recently served as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator of the Panthers, Rivera parted ways with incumbent Washington offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was subsequently hired to be the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator last week under Coach Sean McVay.