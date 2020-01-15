Rodgers has thrown 283 passes against Sherman’s teams (Seattle from 2011 to 2017 and San Francisco since 2018). Only 19 have been into Sherman’s coverage and just 12 of those 19 were complete, producing 129 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception and one tipped pass, according to the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

That puts the onus on Packers Coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to get creative with their wideouts, especially if they want an encore performance from Davante Adams. Green Bay’s top receiver was brilliant against Seattle last Sunday, bringing in 8 of 11 targets for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m going to look at everything, and everything that anybody that’s had success against them,” LaFleur said of the 49ers.

Good luck. Teams have scored four fewer points per game against San Francisco than expected on passing plays this year after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each throw, according to data from TruMedia. Sherman surrendered just 236 yards when targeted in coverage during the regular season and playoffs and was never beaten for more than 25 yards, with opponents gaining a league-low 0.4 yards per snap when targeting Sherman in coverage. When he was tested in coverage, opposing quarterbacks were held to a 38.8 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus, a rating lower than a passer gets for throwing a ball into the dirt (39.6).

The 49ers normally employ a Cover 3 defensive scheme, a zone defense in which three defensive backs (usually two outside cornerbacks and a free safety) divide the deep portion of the field into thirds, with four defenders underneath. This defends best against deep throws, which plays perfectly into San Francisco’s strength when they have a lead and opponents are trying to play catch-up. However, Coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh switched things up against the Packers in Week 12, using more man-to-man coverage against Green Bay’s receivers and focusing their defensive efforts on stopping running back Aaron Jones. It worked. Rodgers completed 20 passes for only 104 yards, the fewest by a quarterback with at least 20 completions in NFL history. Adams saw just two targets with Sherman in coverage, catching one of those passes for a seven-yard gain.

Sherman was targeted just three times by Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the playoffs, allowing one catch for nine yards and coming up with an interception. That, too, was from man coverage.

“For all the people who think I’m in zone, it’s man,” Sherman said in reference to his interception against the Vikings. “I get tired of ‘Oh man, he’s a zone corner.’ I get tired of hearing the excuses for why I’m great. It was man coverage. I covered the man.”

Throw toward Sherm at your own riskpic.twitter.com/7AylF5w83b — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 11, 2020

If there is a weakness in Sherman’s game, it is tough to find. Of the 30 games he’s played with San Francisco, just four earned him a negative grade from Pro Football Focus, including this season’s opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sherman allowed three of five targets to be caught in coverage, one for a touchdown, but he did have a pick-six and said after the game weather was a factor — the heat index was around 108 degrees at kickoff. He hasn’t allowed a touchdown in coverage since.

LaFleur could use Adams as the slot receiver in an effort to keep him away from Sherman. Adams has lined up in the slot on 117 of his 427 routes this season (7 of 12 in the postseason) producing 2.3 yards per route run with four touchdowns. And Sherman has covered the slot receiver just 13 times all season, including the playoffs. However, San Francisco’s regular slot corner, K’Waun Williams, has allowed less than a yard per snap in coverage with two interceptions, making him the fourth-best slot corner of 2019.