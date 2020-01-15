Peter DeBoer, who was fired by the Sharks in December after the worst start of his tenure in San Jose, was named the Knights’ new head coach. The Sharks and Vegas have developed something of a rivalry over a short time, fueled by last season’s first-round playoff series in which San Jose came back from a 3-1 deficit to win in seven games. Ahead of that seventh game, Gallant called DeBoer a “clown” after the San Jose coach accused him of chirping at his players from the bench.

Gallant was named NHL coach of the year for shepherding the Knights to the verge of the Stanley Cup in their first season of existence, his status as one of the league’s most player-friendly coaches well documented. In a poll of NHL players conducted by the Athletic last year, 23 percent said the coach they’d most like to play for (apart from their own) was Gallant, tying him with the Lightning’s John Cooper.

“He’s so approachable, and the way he communicates with us is somewhat like a teammate,” Vegas defenseman Nick Holden said just last month. “You can openly have a conversation with him and speak freely without thinking you’re going to get in trouble or something. I’ve had a couple coaches that are like that. The thing that’s different with Turk is no matter whether you’re young or an old guy, everyone can talk to him. Whereas with other coaches it’s sometimes just the older guys who have that relationship with their coach, and the younger guys don’t have the same say."

But after the Stanley Cup finals run and then another playoff appearance last season, the Knights have fallen out of the Western Conference playoff race with four straight losses, the longest points drought in the franchise’s short history.

“It’s tougher, especially when you’re losing to teams you know that you’re better than,” Golden Knights winger Mark Stone said after Tuesday night’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres. “We’re a better hockey team. Just have to find ways to put the puck in the net, and we’ve kind of gotten stale last bunch of games.”

Vegas sat atop the Pacific Division standings at the season’s midpoint and Gallant was named coach of the Pacific team for the NHL’s All-Star Weekend 3-on-3 tournament later this month. It’s unclear how the league will handle that, though there is speculation that Rick Tocchet of the Arizona Coyotes — who currently lead the division — could assume that role.