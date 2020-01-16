Packers coach Matt LaFleur, however, isn’t dwelling on the past. “I think both teams have come a long way since then,” he told NFL.com. “You certainly take a look at it. Try to take bits and pieces from it, but there’s a lot of tape on them and we know what we have to do. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

San Francisco’s head coach expressed similar sentiments, cautioning his team not to underestimate the Packers in Sunday’s NFC championship game.

“We know it will be different,” Kyle Shanahan said, via ESPN. “We know that game got away from them early and that’s definitely not the team we’re going to see this week. Everyone knows how good Green Bay is, how good their coaching staff is, how good their players are, how good their quarterback is.

“I don’t think they’ve lost a game since then, so I think that game really holds zero relevance to what’s going to happen this Sunday.”