His league-mandated punishment for skipping the event was the one-game suspension, with the option that the player and team could choose whether he missed the game preceding or following the all-star break. The Capitals’ final game before the break is Saturday against the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum. With that contest being a divisional game, it made the most sense for the team to want Ovechkin then, as opposed to its one-off away game in Canada following the break.