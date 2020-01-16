The filing of the paperwork was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation after being reported by ESPN and Pro Football Talk. They reported that Rosenhaus informed the NFLPA that he would like to continue working with Brown but only if Brown seeks help for his behavioral issues.

Brown has not been signed by an NFL team since being released by the New England Patriots after playing one game for them early in the 2019 season. He has been under investigation by the NFL after accusations by two women of rape, sexual assault and sending threatening text messages. Brown has filed a counterclaim against one of the women after denying the allegations.

He faces a possible suspension without pay next season by the NFL under its personal conduct policy. The league said when Brown was released by the Patriots in September that it would consider putting him on paid administrative leave, via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list, if he were to be signed by a team. Teams appeared wary during the remainder of the season of signing Brown with his playing status not resolved by the league.

He had a workout with the New Orleans Saints but was not signed, leading Brown to characterize the workout as a publicity stunt.

It is not clear when the NFL will make a disciplinary decision. Brown met with league investigators and the NFL most recently has been attempting to corroborate his statements through interviews with other potential witnesses, according to a person familiar with the case.

Brown’s off-field issues continued this week when the Hollywood, Fla., police department announced that its athletic league had returned a donation by Brown. That came after a profanity-filled outburst, posted on social media, that he directed at police officers and the mother of his children.

Brown’s social media posts during his time out of the league have alternated between being conciliatory, in hopes of a return to the NFL, and being scathing toward his critics and those in the league. One of those posts portrayed Rosenhaus and the NFLPA as standing by while Brown was being attacked.

In grievances filed through the NFLPA, Brown is attempting to force the Patriots and Oakland Raiders to pay him about $40 million in voided guarantees, unpaid salaries and fines. The Raiders, after obtaining Brown in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, released Brown at his request before the season.