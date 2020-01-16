“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,” the Browns said in a statement. “They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

AD

Authorities originally sought a warrant for misdemeanor sexual battery, Nola.com reported, but it was rejected by a judge. Louisiana law defines misdemeanor sexual battery as the intentional touching of the breasts or buttocks of a victim who did not consent to the contact. It carries a maximum of six months in jail and is not expungeable if there is a conviction, according to Nola.com. Simple battery in Louisiana is “battery committed without the consent of the victim” and, although it carries punishment of up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000, it is expungeable for first-time offenders.

AD

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

It was part of a boisterous scene as players lit up victory cigars in the locker room, prompting one officer to tell players that they could be arrested for smoking. However, another told them it was allowable and the matter ended there.

Beckham, who played three seasons at LSU and is a New Orleans native, ran afoul of NCAA rules as he passed out money to LSU players as they stood on the field immediately after the game. It was funny, it was extremely tweetable and also was extremely guaranteed to get LSU into trouble with the NCAA if the cash was real.

AD

Video of the moment showed Beckham with receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin. A CNN reporter appeared on the scene and asked Beckham about the heart LSU demonstrated in a 15-0 season, and Beckham directed the reporter to ask Jefferson, who caught nine passes for 106 yards in the game.

AD

Odell Beckham giving cash to Justin Jefferson since the NCAA can’t do anything about it because he’s going pro 💰 pic.twitter.com/DF53f0rbxF — aGOODoutfit (@aGOODoutfit) January 14, 2020

Both Jefferson and Kirklin are juniors, and Jefferson on Wednesday declared for the NFL draft, ending his eligibility. NCAA bylaws state, “If the student-athlete receives an extra benefit not authorized by NCAA legislation, the individual is ineligible in all sports.” The decision to go pro makes punishment a non-factor.

Because Beckham is affiliated with the school, payments to LSU players would constitute a violation of NCAA bylaws. LSU initially claimed that the money was fake, but quarterback Joe Burrow, who is the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, blew the whistle on that when he was asked on a Barstool Sports podcast if the money was real. “I’m not a student-athlete anymore,” he replied, “so I can say yeah.”

AD

NCAA bylaw 16.01.1.1 might govern here because it deals with payouts of $200 or less and states that “the eligibility of the student-athlete shall not be affected conditioned upon the student-athlete repaying the value of the benefit to a charity of his or her choice.” On Wednesday afternoon, LSU acknowledged that the money was real.

AD

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes,” the school said. “We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Staff writer Mark Maske contributed to this report.