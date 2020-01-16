For now, it appears they will get a chance to compete for another trophy. Despite growing alarm sounded by lesser-ranked players who have competed under a blanket of haze, hoping to qualify for a spot in the main draw, the season’s first Grand Slam will start Monday — Sunday in the United States — as scheduled, tournament director Craig Tiley insisted Friday.

Tiley noted that Melbourne Park’s three largest courts — Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena — have roofs that can be deployed to protect against extreme heat or, in this case, compromised air quality.

“It may look differently,” Tiley told reporters. “But the tournament will happen.”

Nonetheless, the bush fires, which have killed 28 people and millions of animals and destroyed 3,000 homes, have cast a pall over the tournament, known as “the Happy Slam” for the jubilant fans who turn Melbourne Park into a two-week summertime party. And the fallout will be difficult to predict over the tournament’s two-week span, given Australia’s capricious winds, which can redirect noxious ash from hot spots hundreds of miles away.

Players contesting qualifying matches this week have, in effect, served as guinea pigs. Their experiences have been alarming.

Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia was forced to retire from her qualifier Tuesday after collapsing to her knees with breathing problems. Germany’s Dustin Brown, 35, tweeted that he used an inhaler to control asthma during a match for the first time in his career. Nicolas Mahut of France shared on Instagram a photo of himself wearing a medical mask in the locker room. Several other players suffered coughing fits and described burning sensations in their throats.

“This is a terrible situation down there,” Hall of Fame inductee John McEnroe said during a conference call Wednesday before boarding a flight to Melbourne, where he will serve as an analyst for ESPN. “I firmly believe they’re worried about the fans and the players, but it would be extremely difficult to envision, at least to me at this point, that they’re going to not play or move the dates.”

Added Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion and fellow ESPN analyst: “The tournament seems to be such a small sort of thing compared to what’s happening in the country, but I would put the players’ health first, for sure — even if they had to play at a different time.”

Martina Navratilova, who counts three Australian Open titles among her 18 major singles titles, said she couldn’t imagine competing under the haze that cloaks Melbourne.

“As for bad air, the closest I got to this was Los Angeles in the 1970s and ‘80s,” Navratilova told The Washington Post in an email. “I felt like my chest was squeezed; I couldn’t wait to get out of town. But that was nothing like this.”

Australian Open officials have some experience tailoring the tournament out of concern for player health. They introduced an extreme-heat policy last year based on research conducted by Tennis Australia doctors and researchers at the University of Sydney. The policy mandates protective measures when a combination of extreme heat, intense sun and humidity poses risks to athletes, such as giving players 10-minute breaks between sets, closing a show court’s roof or suspending play.

Tournament officials have been working to develop a similar metric to gauge the hazards posed by the bush fire ash. But organizers have limited options for responding if conditions worsen.

Postponing the tournament more than a week would create serious conflicts given the sport’s packed, nearly year-round calendar. And no one believes that the fires will be brought under control any time soon. After heavy rain brought some cleansing this week, air quality in the country’s second-most-populous city was expected to deteriorate again Saturday.

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe, who will be on hand as a broadcaster, said the tournament could use the eight indoor practice courts at Melbourne Park to host matches, as well as the three show courts that have roofs. But, McEnroe added, “the practice courts aren’t set up to hold spectators. So that, to me, would be an extreme scenario.”

Another option if air-quality worsens is to pare back the men’s matches from best-of-five sets to best-of-three, limiting players’ exposure to unhealthy air.

“What people don’t realize is, on the men’s side, these top players are going to be playing thee- and four-hour matches very often,” said Donald Dell, the pioneering, Bethesda, Md.-based tennis agent, former U.S. Davis Cup captain and co-founder of Washington’s Citi Open. “Can you imagine inhaling smoke the whole time? You could burn the inside of your mouth and your lungs.”

But playing best-of-three-set matches would be an extreme measure, Dell said, taken only if the top stars demanded it.

“If Federer and Nadal walked in and said, ‘We can’t breathe,’ they would do something — either play indoors or shorten the tournament on a one-time-only basis,” he said.

In the 115-year history of the tournament, only war has canceled the proceedings entirely, said tennis historian Steve Flink. There was no Australian Open from 1916 to 1918 because of World War I. World War II halted the event from 1941 to 1945.

Assuming the tournament starts as planned, there will be no shortage of story lines. Top seed and world No. 1 Nadal would tie Federer’s men’s record 20 Grand Slam singles titles with a victory. But Australia’s hard courts have been unkind to Nadal, 33, who has won the championship just once, in 2009.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has beaten Nadal the past nine times they have met on hard courts, appears well-positioned to claim a record eighth Australian Open. That would move him within three titles of Federer’s 20 majors.

On the women’s side, Serena Williams is seeking her first major since giving birth in September 2017. With a win in Melbourne, Williams would tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors.