“They were asking me questions,” he said, “and every answer I gave, it was just the wrong answer. Like, ‘What’s your job?’ I don’t have a job at the moment.”

Mellows, known as “Baseball Brit,” spent 10 years saving up as a boarding school teacher and dormitory master before he fell in love with baseball while working in South Korea. He set out to attend 162 major, minor and independent league games in person in 2019, traversing the United States in a rental car and on Greyhound buses, sleeping on strangers’ couches, eating far more hot dogs than anyone should.

AD

AD

Now he’s coming back.

Mellows, 34, is set to spend the 2020 season researching minor league baseball as MLB officials consider consolidating the farm leagues and eliminating 42 affiliated clubs. On the road, he’s launching a podcast called “Long Toss” with “Pitching Ninja” Rob Friedman, an MLB and ESPN analyst, and planning a book about what professional baseball means to small-town America.

We caught up with Mellows as he charted his cross-country schedule. Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.

First off, did you make it to 162 games, the length of a full MLB season, last year?

I was aiming for 162 games. I got to 148, if you include the two World Series games I got to at the end. One of the reasons I didn’t make it to 162 was I got robbed in London. I went to a reggaeton bar and I got pick-pocketed. I takes 14 working days to get a driving license reposted in England so I was waiting for that to arrive so I could get back to the states and drive around. Those 14 days cost me 14 games.

AD

AD

Do you have a favorite game you attended? Or do any of your stops on the road stand out more than others?

I really enjoyed Fayetteville, N.C. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are a minor league team, Class A-advanced of the Astros. They had their Opening Day and it was their first ever game at their new ballpark. I was very privileged to have a ticket. It was near Fort Bragg, and they had a big flyover and they had Reid Ryan, who was an Astros executive at the time, and it was packed.

It’s a very small town, Fayetteville, and I didn’t know anything about it at the time. It was incredible. There were queues around the block, trying to get in. It was one of the few games I was actually late to, even though I was there early. I missed the first pitch because the queues were so long.

AD

Today I'm driving to Fayetteville in North Carolina for a BIG game!



The @WoodpeckersNC are a NEW team affiliated with @astros (A-Adv) & tonight is their first home opener.



EVER! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/N2qQHunTs2 — Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) April 18, 2019

It’s just great to see what baseball can do for communities and how supportive people are of anything that brings people together in this day and age. I was only there for one night. I wish I could have stayed there for another game, but the next day’s game got called off because of a thunderstorm. But Fayetteville, N.C., at least from an outsider’s point of view, looked like it had a history where maybe the economy hadn’t been particularly strong and the baseball team had regenerated things in downtown and created jobs and created hope really among the people. I went drinking with various locals that night, and the friendliness, and the way they accepted me as an outsider — obviously, I look weird with the mustache, as well — that’s something I’ll always remember from the trip, was that one night, in Fayetteville.

AD

Where did your interest in minor league baseball and small-town America come from?

That’s from my upbringing. I come from Portsmouth. It’s a relatively small city on the south coast of England. It’s the home of our Royal Navy. It’s a working class town. And this is where I grew up.

AD

My hometown is called Portsmouth & if anyone who loves baseball is ever nearby...



...come & have a cup of tea with me! pic.twitter.com/uLhRbhoOj7 — Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) December 20, 2019

I’ve always had a fascination with sociological investigation and how things impact society and the economy and people’s happiness. Coming from a smaller city in the UK, when I read about these 42 smaller communities, I immediately had an interest in what could potentially be the impact on those communities.

The point of this trip is really to observe and document what’s happening as this story unfolds and try to keep neutral and not be judgmental, but to describe factually what’s happening. It’s something I’m fascinated by. I went to London School of Economics and I did courses there where I had to read a lot of George Orwell: “The Road to Wigan Pier,” looking at working class conditions in the north in the 1930s; and “Down and out in Paris and London,” I remember reading about where he essentially tries to live in poverty and document that and try to work as a casual labor in London. I’ve always had an affinity and interest in how these big business decisions impact people at the working class level.

AD

So what’s your plan for 2020 to learn about minor league baseball and the potential consolidation of 42 teams?

AD

The plan is to start from Los Angeles, there’s a team, the Lancaster Jethawks, just outside L.A., and make sure I get to each of these 42 teams before whatever decision happens. Obviously, I’d like that decision to be that they keep that baseball team in some form or other, whether it’s affiliated or whether they join an independent league. But I just want to document and speak to these people.

When I was at the winter meetings in San Diego, I spoke to the general manager of the Erie Seawolves. They’re the Class AA team of the Tigers and the official minor league affiliate of the UK. He was talking about the impact this is going to have on Erie and Pennsylvania and made him question his love of baseball. Speaking to him just made me think I have the ability and the time, because I’m not married and I don’t have any kids, to do this journey. I think it’ll be very interesting to share with people online without being voyeuristic about it. But I think this is a very important time in the history of these communities, and these towns and these smaller cities. Forget baseball for a minute. It’s more about that than anything else.

AD

In 2020 I will drive across the USA to learn about minor league baseball & tell you the stories of 42 teams.



This is why... pic.twitter.com/keY0aNcbcb — Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) January 7, 2020

The plan is to not just catch these 42 minor league teams, but also go to other minor league teams. I’m going to very successful minor league teams, like the Nashville Sounds, the Las Vegas Aviators where they’re doing a great job so it doesn’t look like I’m just trying to embarrass people. I want to learn about all of minor league baseball. And I’m going to go back in 2021, so whatever happens to these communities, I will be back in 2021 to speak to the same people and find out how that time period of a year since I last saw them, what impacts that had on the area economically, socially and with the baseball team, of course, as well.

AD

What do you feel like you learned about the United States or about yourself during your travels in 2019?

You know, the thing that always bowled me over about the whole trip was how complete strangers would message me on Twitter, and they’d say, “Hey, Joey, we see you’re coming to wherever today and we have a spare room for you, if you need it” or, “We’re going to be the ballpark tonight and we’d love to say hello if you’ve got the time and if you need anything, just let us know.” And it was just that random act of kindness almost every day from various American people regardless of what state or city I was in. That was something that I would be touched by every day.

AD

I tended to wake up and I’d have WiFi in my motel or wherever I was, like someone’s house. And then I’d post the map about where I’m going that day, more for my mom and dad back in England so they could kind of know where I was going, because I’d lose WiFi when I was in the car. And then when I got to wherever I was driving, sometimes four, six, eight hours later, I’d get to somewhere with WiFi, which was often a McDonald’s on the side of the road, and I’d log back on and get a coffee and I’d see in my messages all these people that offered to help me with accommodations or whatever. But most mornings I wake up and have absolutely no idea where I’d be sleeping that night. I was trying to keep costs down so some nights I slept in my car and I was scared, and some nights I slept in the homes of complete strangers. You kind of got to read someone’s face and make a split decision about whether you can trust them or whether this is going to be a good situation or a bad situation. I’d say 99 percent of the time, and I was there for about 180 days in the states, the people were just overwhelmingly kind.

AD

I think that’s the great thing about America; that’s what I learned really. I lived on my own for 10 years as a teacher. I’ve not spent a lot of social time around other people and it kind of, you know, without being cheesy, it made me have a more positive outlook on life and trusting people. You know, there’s a lot of good in the world. You can read the newspapers or go on Twitter and you see all this negative and abusive stuff. But fundamentally, I think deep down, each individual is a good person. And certainly that’s something I experienced in America.