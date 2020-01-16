Carlos Beltran stepped down as manager of the New York Mets on Thursday, having never overseen a single game in that job, bringing to three the number of managers to lose their jobs this week over an electronic sign-stealing scandal centered around the 2017 Houston Astros.

Beltran, 42, was implicated Monday in the Astros scheme, in which players, along with then-bench coach Alex Cora used a center field camera and a video monitor behind their dugout to steal the signs of opposing catchers. Beltran, a designated hitter for the 2017 Astros, who won the World Series that fall, was the only player from that team named as a participant in the scheme.

In the wake of Monday’s report, Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended one year each for failing to put a stop to the scheme, and were subsequently fired by Astros owner Jim Crane. On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox parted ways with Cora, whom they had hired away from the Astros to be their manager in November 2017. The Red Sox are also under investigation by MLB for a similar scheme, and Cora is expected to receive a substantial suspension for his roles in both.

This story will be updated.

Read more: