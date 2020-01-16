In the wake of Monday’s report, Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended one year each for failing to put a stop to the scheme, and were subsequently fired by Astros owner Jim Crane. On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox parted ways with Cora, whom they had hired away from the Astros to be their manager in November 2017. The Red Sox are also under investigation by MLB for a similar scheme, and Cora is expected to receive a substantial suspension for his roles in both.