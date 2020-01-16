Houston’s cheating has been roundly condemned, but to hear ESPN’s color commentator Jessica Mendoza tell it, Fiers’s whistleblowing is the bigger problem. She said Thursday on the network that Fiers would have been perfectly within his rights to spill the beans to his new teams after moving on from Houston — he’s pitched for the Tigers and Athletics since leaving the Astros as a free agent after the 2017 season. But Fiers going public “didn’t sit well with me” and “made me sad for the sport that that’s how this all got found out,” Mendoza said.

“To go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it’s hard to swallow.”



“I mean, I get it: If you’re with the Oakland A’s and you’re on another team I mean, heck yeah, you better be telling your teammates, ‘Look, hey, head’s up, if you hear some noises when you’re pitching, this is what’s going on.’ For sure,” Mendoza said in full. “But to go public? Yeah, that didn’t sit well with me. And honestly, it made me sad for the sport that that’s how this all got found out. I mean, this wasn’t something that MLB naturally investigated or that even other teams complained about because they naturally heard about it and then investigations happened. But it came from within, it was a player that was a part of it but benefited from it during the regular season when he was a part of that team. And that, when I first heard about it, it hits you like any teammate would, right? It’s something that you don’t do. I totally get telling your future teammates, helping them win, letting people know. But to go public with it, call them out and start all of this, it’s hard to swallow.”

On Monday, MLB suspended Houston Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow for one year, and the team soon fired both over their roles in the scandal. On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox parted ways with Manager Alex Cora, who as an Astros bench coach in 2017 was an “active participant” in the scheme, MLB’s investigation found.

The only player mentioned in the report was former Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltrán, who retired after the 2017 season and was named the manager of the New York Mets this winter. MLB will not punish Beltrán, even though it found that he “discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter.” It remains unclear, however, whether Beltrán will receive some sort of sanction from the Mets.

Along with her ESPN job, Mendoza serves as a paid adviser to the Mets, and her comments Thursday suggest she is on the side of keeping Beltrán as manager. Her ESPN co-worker, former Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira, disagrees.

“They have to fire Carlos Beltrán,” he said Wednesday on ESPN. “There’s no way that Carlos Beltrán, especially in the pressure cooker of New York, there’s no way he can be the manager of the Mets. … You cannot have that guy lead your team. The New York papers, the Daily News and the Post and all of the tabloids, will eat up Carlos Beltrán every single day until he’s fired.”