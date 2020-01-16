Washington also received the No. 13 and 17 picks overall and Sky Blue’s first-rounder in 2021. The cost, though, was Pugh, who in 2017 became the first player to skip college soccer altogether for an NWSL career.

Now 21, her career has not taken off as quickly as many expected. She has scored 10 goals in 40 NWSL matches and been a regular with the senior national team (62 appearances, 18 goals) but logged just 118 minutes at the World Cup last summer in France.

Loaded with young talent, the Spirit seemed to see greater upside with World Cup midfielder Rose Lavelle and U.S. national team midfielder Andi Sullivan. Both are 24.

With an expansion draft coming next winter, the Spirit probably would have protected Lavelle and Sullivan among its national team players.

Washington also features several others in the national team pool: Aubrey Bledsoe, the NWSL goalkeeper of the year; second-year defender Sam Staab; second-year midfielder Jordan DiBiasi; and forward Ashley Hatch.

Last month, the Spirit signed Japanese forward Kumi Yokoyama.

The target in the draft was Sanchez, a key figure for junior national teams for years who recorded 23 goals and 42 assists in 69 matches over three seasons at UCLA.

She and Stanford forward Sophia Smith, the No. 1 overall pick by the Portland Thorns, left school early.

“I just felt like it was best for my development,” Sanchez said. “I always aspired to leave college early and pursue my dreams, but it became real this morning.”

She said she considered playing in Europe “but I felt this was the best fit for me.”

Joining a Washington roster with a skilled youth core, Sanchez said, “I am really excited to be playing with a lot of younger players and hopefully we can grow together.”

With its first second-round pick, the Spirit selected Natalie Jacobs, who was listed as a forward, midfielder and defender at Southern California. She did not miss any matches during her college career, which included two years at Notre Dame.

Next, the Spirit claimed midfielder Averie Collins, who played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to Washington State last season. Her father Shane was the Washington Redskins’ second-round pick in 1992 and played three seasons in the NFL.

With its natural third-round pick, the Spirit selected Kansas forward Katie McClure (17 goals).