In fact, the Titans haven’t even had much of a chance to even attempt a field goal since that Week 13 game against the Colts. In Week 14, Succop saw his 42-yard attempt against the Raiders hit the left upright. One week later against the Texans, Succop’s 45-yard attempt was blocked. Tennessee hasn’t tried to kick a field goal since.

Succop isn’t even on the Titans’ active roster any more: After starting the season on injured reserve because of a knee injury and then kicking poorly upon his return, Tennessee shut him down after that Week 15 game against the Texans and signed Greg Joseph off the practice squad to take his place. Joseph has successfully converted all 15 of his extra-point attempts over the past four games and kicked off 11 times, but he has yet to even try a field goal with the Titans.

It’s been some drought: Succop’s field goal against the Colts was Tennessee’s lone three-pointer over their past 10 games.

Titans' scoring over their last 10 games: TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, FG, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD.



K Greg Joseph was signed in Week 16 and hasn't tried a FG. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 16, 2020

The reemergence of Ryan Tannehill at quarterback is at least partly responsible for this trend. Since he took over for Marcus Mariota in Week 7, the Titans have scored a touchdown on 34.6 percent of their drives (second in the NFL) and scored a field goal on 3.1 percent of them (last in the NFL). They’ve scored touchdowns on 31 trips inside the red zone (most in the league) and ended just one trip inside the 20 with a field goal (last in the league). That 31:1 ratio leads the NFL by a massive margin: Second place in that statistic over this span belongs to the Carolina Panthers at 17:4.

Of those 31 red zone touchdowns, 13 came on third or fourth down, including all three they scored from inside the 20-yard line in their upset of the Ravens in the division round Saturday. And since Tannehill took over, 18 of their 21 red zone plays on third or fourth down have resulted in a first down or touchdown, an 85.7 percent success rate. The average for the rest of the league over that span: 40.2 percent.

That, and opponents’ inability to stop running back Derrick Henry from gobbling up yardage, is keeping the Titans’ place-kickers off the field except for extra points and kickoffs.

Joseph doesn’t seem to mind.

“Touchdowns win games,” he told reporters Wednesday. “I’m here to do whatever the team needs me to do to help us put us in a position to win.”